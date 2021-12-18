The French president has begun a two-day Gulf tour.

The French president embarks on a two-day Gulf tour.

On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron began a two-day official Gulf tour that will take him to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Qatar.

Macron arrived in Dubai before flying to Qatar late Friday, according to the French state-run news channel France 24. He is scheduled to fly to Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Macron will also meet with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to the statement.

According to two unnamed sources quoted by France 24, Paris will sign a number of agreements with Abu Dhabi, including a possible multibillion-dollar deal for the purchase of 80 French Rafale fighter jets.

The UAE will purchase 80 Rafale F4 jet fighters, according to a statement from Dassault, the Rafale warplane manufacturer.

The UAE will be the “first user of the Rafale F4 outside of France,” according to Dassault.

Anwar Gargash, the UAE president’s diplomatic adviser, said that during Macron’s visit to the UAE, deals will be signed.

According to a report presented to the French parliament, the UAE was the fifth largest customer of the French defense industry between 2011 and 2020, spending €4.7 billion (dollar)5.3 billion.

After signing a contract with Dassault in May 2015, Qatar received 36 Rafale fighter jets in 2019.

According to France 24, the French Presidency stated that Saudi Arabia is a key player in the region and that a deep dialogue is required.

Ahmed Asmar in Ankara contributed to this article.