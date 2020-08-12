The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is Getting a Gritty Reboot

Last year, an ingenious “re-imagining” of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as an edgy drama went mega-viral on YouTube:

Now, it’s happening for real.

Thankfully, Will Smith is involved, as is Morgan Cooper who made the trailer. The original exec producers Quincy Jones and Benny Medina are also on board, plus the creators Andy and Susan Borowitz.

The new version will be made by Will Smith’s own production company, Westbrook Studios, in partnership with Universal TV. According to the BBC, they’ve already had streaming interest from the big guys: Netflix, HBO Max and Peacock.

It’s not currently clear who will play Will Smith (the character famously had same name* as the actor, because Alfonso Ribeiro, aka Carlton, wisely advised Smith that whatever name he chose would follow him all his life), because as amazing an actor he is, we’re not sure Big Willy Style can pull off a teenager these days. Then again, digital de-ageing tech is a thing now.

As you can see in this interview with Morgan Cooper, Will is mega enthusiastic about the idea, saying “This is the first time I heard something I was like yo, that’s an idea that is BRILLIANT.”

We can’t wait to see how BEL-AIR turns out, and whether they cast two actresses to play Auntie Viv. [BBC]

*Well, almost. The Will in the show is William Smith, the real guy is Willard.