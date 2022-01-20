The full lineup for Glasgow’s Sonica Festival 2022 has been announced.

Sonica Festival 2022 in Glasgow has released the full schedule for its 10th anniversary edition.

From March 10 to 20, the festival, which is produced by Glasgow-based Cryptic, will feature 200 events, installations, screenings, and talks by over 85 artists from ten countries at venues throughout Glasgow and beyond.

Cryptic’s renowned biennial, one of the world’s largest celebrations of visual sonic art, will present a ground-breaking international program.

Sonica 2022 will feature contemporary French artists as well as artists and performers from Australia, Spain, Canada, Myanmar, Switzerland, and other countries, as well as the best established and emerging Scottish talent.

“This year, Sonica celebrates its tenth anniversary, having presented 330 artists at 980 events to audiences of more than 188,000,” said Cathie Boyd, Cryptic’s Artistic Director.

“Audiences are looking for all of their senses to be ravished now more than ever, and Cryptic couldn’t be more thrilled to be one of the first big festivals in Scotland in 2022, welcoming people back through the doors of 11 venues across Glasgow and beyond.”

Composer and musician Alex Smoke performing live in Paisley Abbey, Gavin Bryars conducting the RSNO with live visuals from Alba G Corral, Roly Porter and MFO collaborating with acclaimed Gaelic singer Anne Martin, and Argentina’s Jorge Crow exploring the legacy of the cassette tape in Kinemancia are just a few of the live highlights.

Meanwhile, free installations include Sing the Gloaming, a series of sound sculptures in the beautiful Hidden Gardens that feature some of Scotland’s most renowned vocalists, including Aidan Moffat, Emily Scott, and Hanna Tuuliki; Maotik’s Bloom, an invitation to explore an interactive digital garden; and Mellon Charles’s January King.

Sonica’s Next Gen will also feature the best young audiovisual artists under the age of 25, such as Samm Anga, Emily Brooks-Millar, and Harry Gorski-Brown, who will be showcasing everything from space race-inspired animation to Nigerian storytelling traditions.

Live event tickets are now available for purchase at www.sonica-a.co.uk.

All installations are free and open to the public, whereas all performances, workshops, and talks require a ticket.