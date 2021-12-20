The full list of candidates to replace Laura Kuenssberg as BBC Political Editor is available here.

Following Laura Kuenssberg’s announcement that she will step down as the BBC’s political editor after seven years, candidates are vying for one of the most coveted jobs in broadcasting.

Ms Kuenssberg will leave the position next Easter to take a senior presenting and reporting position across the corporation, which will include work on TV, radio, and the web.

She was rumored to be in talks to join the Today show’s presenting team on Radio 4.

Ms Kuenssberg’s successor will be chosen through a “competitive” process, according to the BBC.

Conservative MPs have already called for her replacement to be “pro-Brexit,” indicating that the high-profile role has become politically sensitive.

Former North America editor Jon Sopel, deputy political editor Vicky Young, economics editor Faisal Islam, Any Questions host Chris Mason, and Amol Rajan, the Today host whose recent documentary series on the Royal Family sparked controversy, are among the internal candidates.

Cathy Newman, a former political correspondent for Channel 4 News, is well-liked at the BBC.

Sky News political editor Beth Rigby and her deputy Sam Coates, who ruffled Boris Johnson during a tenacious interview after the Shropshire North by-election, are both in the running for the £265,000 job.

Ms Kuenssberg could be a contender to take over Andrew Marr’s Sunday morning political show, with Sophie Raworth getting a chance to shine as a temporary host in January while the search for a permanent host begins.

After the appointment of a new BBC Director of News, the search for a political editor will begin.

Director-General Tim Davie is adamant about defying political pressure on the appointment, citing “impartiality” as a key criterion for the position.

Ms Kuenssberg, the first woman to hold the position, said she considered leaving social media after being harassed and threatened online.

“I’ll miss the daily drama, as well as our wonderful Westminster team,” Ms Kuenssberg said.

However, after nearly seven years and what feels like decades of headlines, it’s time to make the next move.”

“An outstanding BBC political editor throughout the most turbulent political times in living memory,” Mr Davie said.

She’s the one.

