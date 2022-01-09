The full list of countries that have banned UK tourists has been released in the wake of an increase in covid cases.

Germany lifted its ban on UK visitors on January 4, 2022, stating that they can enter as long as they are vaccinated.

But what other popular tourist destinations continue to bar visitors from the United Kingdom?

As omicron cases continue to spread across the UK, with a high of 20,000 cases in one day in Scotland alone, many countries have become more cautious and, as a result, have tightened entry restrictions.

Germany, for example, previously barred British visitors by designating the UK as a country with “variants of concern.”

The ban will be lifted today (January 4), allowing passengers to enter the country as long as they are fully vaccinated.

If you don’t have at least two jabs, you’ll need to show that your trip is essential in order to cross the border.

Despite Germany’s relaxation of its rules, other popular tourist destinations such as France will not follow suit and will maintain their ban for the time being.

There are 36 countries on the list that have banned UK visitors, with many more imposing their own restrictions ranging from PCR tests to proof of vaccination.

So, which countries prohibit British citizens from entering and what restrictions are in place?

At the moment, only those with a compelling reason to visit France are permitted to do so, with tourism not being one of those compelling reasons.

If you want to visit Niger, for example, you must self-isolate until you receive a negative covid test.

The same is true of the Netherlands, where you must quarantine for ten days after arriving.

However, if you test negative on day five, you can leave isolation.

You’ll only need to isolate for two days and be fully vaccinated in Qatar.

Furthermore, Chille will allow you to enter, but you must present proof of vaccination, which must be validated by Chilean authorities prior to your arrival.

This is correct as of January 4, 2022.

Because of the rapid spread of omicron cases, covid travel restrictions can change at any time, so it’s always a good idea to double-check the rules for your chosen destination.