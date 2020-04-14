the full speech of Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron spoke on Monday, April 13, during a television address recorded at the Elysée Palace. We publish his full speech below.

“French, French, my dear compatriots,

We are going through difficult days. Right now, we all feel fear, anguish for our parents, for ourselves in the face of this dreaded, invisible, unpredictable virus.

Fatigue and weariness for some, mourning and sorrow for others. This period is even more difficult to live when one lives with several in a cramped apartment, when one does not have at home the means of communication necessary to learn, to have fun, to exchange. Even more difficult to live when tensions are there, than the risks of violence in the family punctuate the daily life and we all measure, in this period, the loneliness and the sadness of our elders.

And yet, thanks to our efforts, we have progressed every day. Our civil servants and health personnel, doctors, nurses, nursing assistants, paramedics, rescuers, our soldiers, our firefighters, our pharmacists have given all their energy in this first line to save lives and care. They held on. French hospitals have successfully treated all those who attended. These days, these weeks have been and will remain the honor of our caregivers, in town as well as in the hospital.

In the second line, our farmers, our teachers, our truck drivers, delivery men, electricians, handlers, cashiers, our garbage collectors, security and cleaning staff, our civil servants, our journalists, our social workers, our mayors and local elected officials and I forget so much helped by so many French who are committed. All have allowed life to continue at the bottom.

And each of you, in what I called this third line, each of you by your civility, by respecting the rules of confinement, also thanks to the vigilance of our police officers and our gendarmes, you did as the epidemic begins to stall.

The results are in. Several regions may have been spared. In recent days, the number of resuscitation patients has decreased. Hope is reborn. And this evening I want to thank you very warmly for this dedication and to express my gratitude.

So, were we prepared for this crisis? Obviously, not enough but we have faced in France like everywhere else. So we had to deal with the emergency, make difficult decisions based on partial, often changing information, constantly adapting, because this virus was unknown and it still carries many mysteries today.

The moment, let’s be honest, revealed flaws, shortcomings. Like all the countries of the world, we lacked smocks, gloves, hydro alcoholic gels. We were not able to distribute as many masks as we would have liked for our caregivers, for caregivers of the elderly, for nurses and home helpers.

From the moment these problems were identified, we mobilized – government, local communities, industry, associations – to produce and acquire the necessary equipment. But I fully realize that when you’re at the front, it’s hard to hear that a global shortage is preventing deliveries.

Orders are now placed. Above all, our French companies and our workers responded and production, like in wartime, was put in place: we reopened lines to produce and we requisitioned.

In three weeks, we will have, imagine, multiply by five the production of masks for our caregivers in France and we will have produced an additional 10,000 more respirators on our soil. These respirators so precious in resuscitation. Thanks to these efforts, we will be able to cope and we will continue to distribute more equipment.

But like you, I saw failures, still too much slowness, useless procedures, weaknesses also of our logistics. We will draw all the consequences, in due course, when it comes to reorganizing.

These last weeks, let us also be fair with our country, have been marked by real successes: the doubling of the number of beds in intensive care, which had never been achieved, the unprecedented cooperation between the hospital, private clinics and the city ​​medicine, the transfer of patients, to the least affected regions, but also to Luxembourg, Switzerland, Germany and Austria, which I thank, the establishment of distance education, organization of solidarity chains in our municipalities, the success of all those who fed us during these weeks without break, with commitment, the repatriation of tens of thousands of French and European nationals from countries around the world and support for the French from abroad.

Very often, which seemed impossible for years, we were able to do it in a few days. We have innovated, dared, act as close to the ground, many solutions have been found. We will have to remember this because they are so many strengths for the future.

My dear compatriots, if I wanted to speak to you this evening, after having consulted widely over the past few days, it is to tell you in all transparency what awaits us for the coming weeks and months.

Hope is reborn, I told you, yes, but nothing is for granted. In the Grand Est as in Ile de France, hospital services are saturated. Everywhere, in France and overseas, the system is on and the epidemic is not yet under control. We must therefore continue our efforts and continue to apply the rules. The more they are respected, the more lives will save us.

This is why the strictest containment must continue until Monday, May 11. It is during this period the only way to act effectively. This is the condition for slowing the spread of the virus even further, succeeding in finding available places in intensive care and allowing our caregivers to rebuild their strength. Monday May 11 will only be possible if we continue to be civic, accountable, obey the rules and if the spread of the virus has actually continued to slow.

I fully appreciate, by telling you, the effort I ask of you. Over the next four weeks, government rules must continue to be followed. They are showing their effectiveness and should not be strengthened or reduced, but fully applied. I ask all our elected officials, whose importance I know during this period, I ask all our elected representatives, as the Republic plans in this matter, to help that these rules are the same everywhere on our soil. Curfews have been decided where it is useful, but prohibitions should not be added during the day.

For our daily life, we must continue when we go out to apply the “barrier gestures”: to keep away and wash our hands. I also want to remind you that everyone who has a chronic illness or has other illnesses should be able to continue to see their doctor. Because it’s not just the virus that kills: extreme loneliness, giving up other care can be as dangerous.

I also hope that hospitals and retirement homes will be able to organize for the closest, with the right protections, the visit to the sick at the end of their lives so that they can say goodbye.

During this confinement phase, the country continues to live, and fortunately. Certain activities are prohibited because they are incompatible with sanitary rules. For all other economic sectors, when the security of workers and entrepreneurs is well guaranteed, they must be able to produce and have largely done so for a month now.

For all those who must be helped during this period, the partial unemployment measures for employees and funding for companies will be extended and reinforced. They are unprecedented and already protect more than 8 million of our employees and many of our companies.

For artisans, traders, liberal professions and entrepreneurs, the solidarity fund provides a first response but I know your anguish, I heard it, I read it: the charges that continue to fall, the bills, rents, loans, this is why I asked the Government to greatly increase the aid, to simplify it, to allow you to overcome this period. I hope that the banks can shift all the maturities much more massively than they have done and the insurance companies must be there for this economic mobilization. I will pay attention.

There is therefore work to be done in the coming days to consolidate you economically during this period. Quickly, a specific plan will be implemented for the sectors which, like tourism, hotels, catering, culture and events, will be durably affected. Cancellations of charges and specific aids will be implemented.

For the most fragile and needy, these weeks are also very difficult. I want to thank the mayors, local elected officials, associations who have mobilized strongly alongside the Government. And I asked him to go further there too and to provide exceptional assistance without delay to exceptional families with the lowest incomes so that they can meet their basic needs. The most precarious students sometimes living far from their families, especially when they come from overseas, will also be helped.

As of Wednesday, the Council of Ministers will decide on new financial means and the government will provide all the necessary answers whenever necessary.

Next May 11, my dear compatriots, will therefore be the beginning of a new stage. It will be progressive, the rules may be adapted according to our results because the primary objective remains the health of all French people. From May 11, we will gradually reopen nurseries, schools, colleges and high schools.

This is a priority for me because the current situation is widening inequalities. Too many children, especially in working-class neighborhoods and in our countryside, are deprived of school without access to digital technology and cannot be helped in the same way by parents. In this period, the inequalities of housing, the inequalities between families are even more marked. This is why our children must be able to find their way back to school. The government, in concertation, will have to develop special rules: organize time and space differently, protect our teachers and our children well, with the necessary equipment.

For higher education students, classes will not resume physically until summer. The government will specify for each one the good organization which will be necessary, in particular for examinations and competitions.

On May 11, it will also mean allowing as many people as possible to return to work, to restart our industry, our businesses and our services. The government will immediately prepare these reopenings with the social partners so that rules are established to protect workers at work. This is the priority.

Public places, restaurants, cafes and hotels, cinemas, theaters, performance halls and museums, however will remain closed at this stage. Major festivals and events with a large audience will not be able to take place at least until mid-July next. The situation will be collectively assessed from mid-May, each week, to adjust things and give you visibility.

For their protection, we will ask the most vulnerable, the elderly, those with severe disabilities, and those with chronic illnesses, to stay confined even after May 11, at least initially. I know this is a strong constraint. I measure what I ask of you and we will, by May 11, work to make this time more bearable for you. But you will have to try to stick to it to protect yourself, for your interest.

We will have from May 11 a new organization to succeed in this step. The widest possible use of tests and detection is a privileged weapon to get out at the right time of containment. Until then and over the next few weeks, we will continue to increase the number of tests done each day. This is what has been done for the past two weeks. During the weeks to come, I asked that these tests be carried out first on our elders, our caregivers and the most vulnerable. And that we can continue to mobilize all means of testing everywhere, that is to say all public laboratories and all private laboratories.

On May 11, we will be able to test anyone with symptoms. We are not going to test all the French men and women, it would make no sense. But anyone with a symptom should be able to be tested. People with the virus can thus be quarantined, taken care of and followed by a doctor.

To support this phase, several innovations are the subject of work with some of our European partners, such as a dedicated digital application which, on the basis of volunteering and anonymity, will make it possible to know whether or not found himself in contact with an infected person. You must have heard of it. The government will have to work on it, we must not neglect any path, no innovation. But I hope that before May 11, our Assemblies can debate it, and that the competent authorities can enlighten us. This epidemic cannot weaken our democracy, or bite some freedoms.

Until further notice, our borders with non-European countries will remain closed. We will then deploy all the means necessary to protect the population. In addition to the “barrier gestures” that you know well and that you will have to continue to apply, the State, from May 11, in conjunction with the mayors, will have to allow each French person to obtain a mask for the general public. For the most exposed professions and for certain situations, such as in public transport, its use may become systematic.

This will be possible thanks to our imports and thanks to the tremendous mobilization of entrepreneurs and employees all over the territory to massively produce this type of mask.

The government will present within two weeks, on the basis of these principles, the plan for after May 11 and the details of the organization of our daily life. Regular meeting points will be held so that we can adapt the measures taken and together decide on a regular basis to adjust things.

So what deadline, then, can we hope to see the final end of this test? When can we get back to life before? I know your questions, I share them. They are legitimate. I would love to be able to tell you everything and answer you on each of these questions. But frankly, in all humility, we have no definitive answer to that.

Today, according to the first data which will soon be refined by so-called serological tests, a very small minority of French people have contracted Covid-19. This means that we are far from what specialists call collective immunity, that is to say, the moment when the virus stops its circulation by itself because enough of us have had it.

That’s why the first way out of the epidemic is through vaccines. All that the world has of talent, of researchers working there. France is recognized in this area and has excellent resources because it is undoubtedly the safest solution, even if it will take at least several months to implement it. Our country will invest even more massively in research and I will carry in the coming days an initiative with many of our partners on your behalf to accelerate the work in progress.

The second route is treatment. We’ve been working on it from day one. I know there have been many debates in the country. All options are explored and our country is the one that has undertaken the most clinical trials in Europe. I wanted to understand each of the possible options myself, to make sure that everything was tried as soon as possible and with rigor. It is not a question of giving a treatment if one is not sure but of carrying out all the clinical trials so that all the tracks are pursued. And believe it, our doctors, our researchers are working hard. No track is overlooked, no track will be overlooked. I agree.

Now, tonight I share with you what we know and what we don’t know. We will end up taking it, but we will have several months to live with the virus. With humility, today we have to decide and act with lucidity in mind, yes, because look at Asia, where the virus seemed to have been defeated and it is coming back to many countries which, again, decide to close their savings. We must therefore proceed with calm and courage.

But what I know, what I know at the moment, my dear compatriots, is that our Nation stands upright, united, with a common goal. It was said that we were an undisciplined people, and now we respect some of the most rigorous rules and disciplines ever imposed on our people in peacetime.

It was said that we were an exhausted, routine people, far from the momentum of the foundations, and lo and behold, so many of you compete in dedication and commitment in the face of the unexpected of this threat.

We are all united, fraternal, united, fellow citizens of a country that faces. Citizens of a country which debates, which discusses, which continues to live its democratic life, but which remains united. And this evening I want to share with you, at the heart of the event, this pride. This certain idea that made France is there, alive and creative. And that must fill us with hope. During the coming weeks, the Government, the Parliament, our administration, with our mayors and local elected representatives, will have to prepare the follow-up. As far as I am concerned, I will try to bring our voice to Europe in order to have more unity and solidarity. The first decisions were a step in the right direction and we pushed a lot for it, whether it was the European Central Bank, the European Commission or governments.

But we are at a moment of truth which requires more ambition, more daring, a moment of refoundation. We must also know how to help our neighbors in Africa to fight the virus more effectively, also to help them economically by massively canceling their debts. Yes, we will never win alone. Because today, in Bergamo, Madrid, Brussels, London, Beijing, New York, Algiers or Dakar, we mourn the dead of the same virus. So if our world will undoubtedly fragment, it is our responsibility to build solidarity and new cooperation today. It will also be up to us, in the coming weeks, to prepare for the next.

We will have to rebuild our stronger economy in order to produce and give full hope to our employees, our entrepreneurs, to keep our financial independence. We will have to rebuild French agricultural, health, industrial and technological independence and more strategic autonomy for our Europe. This will require a massive plan for our health, our research, our seniors, among others.

We will also have to remember that our country today is entirely dependent on women and men whom our economies recognize and pay so poorly. “Social distinctions can only be based on common utility.” These words, the French wrote them more than 200 years ago. Today we must take up the torch and give full force to this principle. We will have to build a strategy where we will find the long term, the possibility of planning, low carbon, prevention, resilience which alone can make it possible to face the crises to come.

These few evidences impose themselves on us today but will not be enough. I will therefore come back to you to talk about this afterwards. The moment we are living in is an intimate and collective shock. Let us know how to live it as such. It reminds us that we are vulnerable, we probably forgot it. Let us not immediately seek to find there confirmation of what we had always believed. No. Let us know, in this moment, to think outside the box, of ideologies, to reinvent ourselves – and me first.

There is a chance in this crisis: to reconnect and prove our humanity, to build another project in harmony. A French project, a deep reason to live together. In the coming weeks, with all the components of our Nation, I will try to draw this path that makes this possible.

My dear compatriots, we will have better days and we will find the Happy Days. I am convinced of it. And the virtues that allow us to hold on today will be those that will help us build the future, our solidarity, our confidence, our will.

So take care of yourself, let’s take care of each other. We will hold. Long live the Republic. Long live France. “