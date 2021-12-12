The funeral of a gangster in Glasgow will take place as police patrol the crematorium amid fears of violence.

Police in Glasgow have increased patrols at the crematorium amid fears of violence.

Andrew Gallacher was a senior member of the Lyons crime gang who died two years into a 20-year sentence for his role in the city’s terrifying wave of gang violence.

During the funeral of a notorious gangster, police increased patrols at Glasgow Crematorium.

Andrew Gallacher died unexpectedly in his prison cell last month and was laid to rest on Friday.

According to the Daily Record, the 43-year-old was two years into a 20-year sentence for attempting to murder Steven “Bonzo” Daniel and four other men, as well as other organized crime offenses.

Mourners turned out in large numbers as the number of uniformed officers in the area was increased in response to fears of gangland violence.

Two inmates linked to the Daniel gang were attacked with blades at HMP Addiewell, where Gallacher died on November 12.

After the crematorium’s capacity was reached, workers had to move speakers into the parking lot to allow mourners to hear the service.

Over fears of violence, plainclothes officers were also seen in the area.

Before Gallacher’s coffin was taken inside, floral tributes with the words “Big Andy” and “Son” were carried from the hearse.

“There wasn’t nearly enough room for the amount of people who showed up,” a bystander observed.

“Within a few minutes, the funeral home was completely full.

“It has a capacity of 150 people, and there were at least the same number outside listening to the service.”

Last month, Dad Gallacher was discovered unresponsive in his cell.

At a later date, a Fatal Accident Inquiry into his death is expected to be held.

The day before the funeral, two Addiewell inmates with ties to the Daniel crime family, Thomas Frail and Robert McCann, were attacked, according to the Record.

Weeks before his death, Frail attempted to slash Gallacher inside the jail.

McCann has been arrested four times.

In 2019, Gallacher was one of six men sentenced to 104 years in prison for their roles in organized crime.

“You sought to turn Glasgow into a war zone for your feud,” judge Lord Mulholland told them as he passed sentence.

“This is a civilized city with a strong legal system.”

“This kind of behavior, retaliation, or the law of the jungle have no place in our society.”