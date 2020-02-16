The furious Married At First Sight rows you DIDN’T see on Hayley and David’s honeymoon from hell 

Married At First Sight newlyweds David Cannon and Hayley Vernon had the honeymoon from hell – but viewers apparently didn’t see the half of it.

Their arguments over David’s wage and Hayley’s smoking habit were shown, but there was apparently another blazing row that didn’t make it to air.

Finance broker Hayley, 32, told TV Week that things became so heated in Singapore that she wanted to ‘shake’ her husband in frustration.

‘Microphones got ripped off, people went walking down hallways,’ she said. ‘I honestly wanted to shake David, it was extremely frustrating.’

Hayley added that her supposedly derogatory comments about David’s $25-an-hour wage as a truck driver were simply ‘a joke’.

She was actually ‘relieved’ when David chose to sleep in a separate room for the rest of their honeymoon.

Hayley also revealed that David gave up on their marriage at the first hurdle, even though she was willing to make things work.

The couple’s disastrous honeymoon aired on MAFS last week.

‘I was just so taken aback that she made derogatory comments towards my hourly wage,’ David said on the show. ‘I don’t think she realises how much that hurt me’.

During a trip to the beach the following day, David confronted his wife about her remarks.

‘For me, this year is the lowest I’ve ever earned but I’m by far the happiest,’ he said.

‘Its not that earning 25 bucks an hour is a worry to me… but I never want to have to live paycheck to paycheck because I’ve been in a situation where I haven’t had money,’ Hayley replied.

She then explained how she had previously gone without food due to her drug habit.

The conversation ended with David telling Hayley that he needed some time alone.

‘I don’t give a stuff!’ snapped Hayley as she marched away.

Things became heated later that day when David admitted over dinner that Hayley’s smoking was a ‘deal breaker’.