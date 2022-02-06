The future Queen Camilla’s anointing by Her Majesty is heartfelt.

THE QUEEN has made her own significant statement in honor of today’s historic royal anniversary.

She reflected on her coronation 70 years ago and looked ahead to the next generation.

Her anointing of the future Queen Camilla is touching, and it marks the end of a long journey for a woman once dubbed “The Rottweiler” by Princess Diana.

This is, however, a day to commemorate our longest-serving monarch’s colossal achievement.

”I would like to express my gratitude to you all for your support,” Her Majesty said, emotional but humble.

It’s nothing compared to the assistance you’ve provided to this country, Ma’am.

Happy 70th anniversary… now let’s celebrate in style in June.

THE PUBLIC IS NOT IN THE MOOD TO FORGIVE DOWNING STREET lockdown parties.

That is the stark message of our shocking poll released today, which shows Boris Johnson’s credibility has plummeted.

More than 80% say they have lost faith in the PM as a result of the Partygate scandal.

And a large majority of people want him to resign right now, before the police investigation is finished.

Even his accomplishments, such as completing Brexit and achieving a record vaccine rollout, have been overlooked by voters.

Sir Keir Starmer, on the other hand, isn’t taking much solace.

The Labour leader’s approval rating is a pitiful -5, with the government on the verge of collapse after weeks of chaos.

Despite rising costs, the public still has more faith in Boris and Chancellor Rishi Sunak than in Labour when it comes to the economy.

The cost of living crisis, not Boris swigging beer in No10, is the overwhelming priority for voters, according to the poll.

Boris must address this crisis if he is to have any hope of surviving.

He should begin by repealing the VAT on energy bills, eliminating Ed Miliband’s green levies, and repealing the NI increase.

The only way to reclaim voters now is to appeal to their wallets.

The upkeep of the Treasury’s buildings costs us £20 million per year.

Thousands of civil servants work from home, as evidenced by our photographs.

The annual cost of running the government’s offices totals £1 billion.

Will there ever be enough people to fill the desks?

Or are hard-pressed taxpayers expected to foot the bill for these empty offices indefinitely so that civil servants can ride their Peloton bikes instead of enduring the daily commute?