The gendered categories for the 2022 Brit Awards have been scrapped, and Mo Gilligan has been named as the new host for the event.

The gendered categories for the 2022 Brit Awards have been scrapped, and Mo Gilligan has been announced as the new host for the event.

As part of an overhaul of the music industry’s flagship event, the Male and Female solo categories will be dropped from the 2022 awards, and Mo Gilligan will take over as host.

New awards for Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year will replace gendered categories.

As part of The Brits’ commitment to evolving the show to be as inclusive and relevant as possible, the new awards will “celebrate artists solely for their music and work, rather than how they choose to identify or as others may see them,” according to the organization.

Smith, who has used the pronouns they and them since coming out as non-binary in September 2019, was not invited to the 2021 event.

“I look forward to a time when awards shows can reflect the society we live in,” they said at the time.

Gendered categories were eliminated after the British consulted with music industry figures.

There are concerns, however, that having just one award will deprive new talent of the spotlight that comes with a Brit nomination.

Will Young, a singer, questioned the change.

He told an Independent podcast, “I only know of a couple of artists who identify as non-binary in the UK who would be up for Brit awards.”

“How much does something move around? I think having just one category would be extremely difficult because fewer people would win.”

The move aligns the Brits with the Grammy Awards in the United States, which eliminated all gendered categories in 2012.

MTV announced in 2017 that gendered categories would be eliminated from its Video Music Awards and Movie and TV Awards.

Male and female categories are still present in the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and most film and TV awards.

Gilligan, a stand-up comedian, will be the first black British host of the Brits.

He succeeds Jack Whitehall, who leaves the role after four years and is known for his snarky asides at the assembled pop talent.

The program is hosted by Clara Amfo and Maya Jama.

