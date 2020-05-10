The Generalitat report reveals that only 40% of cases with symptoms undergo PCR testing

After refusing to do so, the Valencian Generalitat published this Sunday the precious report sent to the Ministry of Health to justify that the community pass as a whole to phase 1 of the de-escalation by the coronavirus, a request dismissed by the central government for pissing off of the autonomous leaders. The document verifies the difficulty in establishing the traceability of the contacts at the present time and that the tests have not reached a large part of people with symptoms.

According to official data, PCR testing has only been performed in 40.21% of cases with compatible symptoms of Covid-19 in the last 14 days and 98.4% of new cases are not known confirmed contacts.

Promotions

The cases in which an identification of close contacts has been made is only 17.73% and the identification of the number of close contacts by the health system has not been carried out to organize their quarantine and follow-up.

Precisely the director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, argued as one of the reasons why the Valencian Community did not advance in the confinement that had “a not inconsiderable number of suspected cases that have not been made a diagnostic test ». .