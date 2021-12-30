The German army is looking into a video threat from a fictitious soldier.

The German army is looking into a video threat posed by a fictitious soldier.

A German soldier issues an ultimatum to the German government, demanding that anti-coronavirus measures and mandatory vaccinations be revoked.

BERLIN, GERMANY

On Thursday, Germany’s Defense Ministry said it is looking into a video that shows a soldier threatening the government with revocation of anti-coronavirus measures and mandatory vaccination for troops.

“The video contains threats against the constitutional state, which is unacceptable,” the ministry said in a Twitter statement, but did not provide any additional information about the investigation.

A man dressed in a military uniform, identifying himself as a junior officer, gives the government an ultimatum to revoke its anti-coronavirus measures and threatens to take action with his comrades if their demands are not met in a widely circulated video.

In recent years, Germany’s military has been involved in a number of far-right incidents, with dozens of soldiers being suspended for their ties to right-wing and extremist groups.

This month, the government tightened the rules and made vaccination mandatory for certain occupations, such as healthcare workers and military personnel.

The number of omicron cases is doubling every two to three days, according to German health officials, and the new coronavirus strain is capable of causing a massive fifth wave of the pandemic at the beginning of January.

On Thursday, the Robert Koch Institute reported 42,770 new daily coronavirus infections and 383 deaths, but cautioned that the figures are incomplete due to holiday reporting irregularities.