The German chancellor has pledged financial assistance to Ukraine but has ruled out sending arms to the country.

The German chancellor has pledged financial aid to Ukraine, but has ruled out sending arms to the country.

Olaf Scholz, a German diplomat in Kyiv, says that while NATO membership for Ukraine is not on the table, the priority now is to de-escalate tensions and resume talks.

During his visit to Kyiv on Monday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged financial support to Ukraine, but ruled out sending weapons to the country to deter Russia from possible attacks.

Scholz expressed strong solidarity with Ukraine during a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelensky, and announced that Berlin will provide an additional €150 million ((dollar)170 million) loan to help Ukraine’s economy.

“Germany is by your side,” he told Zelensky, adding that Berlin will continue to support Ukrainian democracy and the country’s European path.

He urged Russia to de-escalate tensions and work toward a diplomatic solution, and he reiterated that if Moscow engages in further military aggression against Ukraine, Germany and its allies are ready to impose sanctions.

“We are prepared to impose very far-reaching and effective sanctions in coordination with our allies in the event of a military escalation,” he said.

“I’m reiterating here in Kyiv that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine are non-negotiable for Germany,” he said.

Scholz reaffirmed his opposition to sending weapons to Ukraine, stating that Germany’s strict arms export regulations prevent the government from sending lethal weapons to any conflict zone.

The German chancellor also stated that discussions about Ukraine’s potential NATO membership were practically off the table.

“There’s a conflict, and we’d like to de-escalate it.”

This is our current task.

The Normandy format, the Minsk agreements, the NATO-Russia Council, and the OSCE’s (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) various formats are all available for this purpose,” he said.

In today’s talks in Kyiv, the German Chancellor also saw that the Ukrainian government remains committed to the Minsk process and ready for talks on issues of special status and constitutional amendments in order to find a political solution to the conflict in the country’s east.

Scholz will travel to Moscow on Tuesday in a last-ditch attempt to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop building up military forces along Ukraine’s borders and pursue a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

Tensions are present.

