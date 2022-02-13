Germany’s presidential elections are expected to be dull, with the incumbent set to be re-elected.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier promises to “accompany the country on its journey into the future” and to “keep building bridges.”

BERLIN is the German capital.

On Sunday, Germany will elect a new president, with incumbent Frank-Walter Steinmeier likely to win re-election to a second five-year term.

The co-governing parties, the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens, and liberal Free Democrats (FDP), as well as the Christian Democratic Union (CDU)Christian Social Union (CSU) opposition, all support the 65-year-old Social Democrat.

Steinmeier has been officially proposed as the presidential candidate by their parties and parliamentary group leaders to Baerbel Bas, the German parliament’s president.

Gerhard Trabert, a doctor backed by the radical leftist party Die Linke, and Max Otte, an economist backed by the far-right AfD, will face Steinmeier in the presidential election.

Physicist Stefanie Gebauer was recently nominated by the fringe party Free Voters.

However, given the SPD, Greens, FDP, and CDUCSU’s combined representation of 1,223 of the 1,472 members of the Federal Assembly, none of the three candidates have a chance.

The AfD has 151 delegates, while the Left Party has 71.

The South Schleswig Voters’ Association (SSW) is represented by two electors, while the Free Voters are represented by 18 electors.

Steinmeier is likely to be re-elected on the first ballot based on the numbers.

This requires a 737-vote absolute majority.

A second ballot would also be required to reach the required number of votes.

On the third, a simple majority would be sufficient.

The Federal Assembly, which is comprised of members of the Bundestag, Germany’s lower house of Parliament, as well as representatives from the country’s 16 states, will elect the next president.

The presidency is primarily regarded as a ceremonial role with limited powers.

In times of political and economic uncertainty, it is frequently held by a senior politician who is seen as a unifying figure and a vital moral compass for Germans.

The incumbent has a majority in both the Federal Assembly and the population behind him.

When asked whether Steinmeier was a good Federal president, 55% of respondents said yes in a Civey poll for the Augsburger Allgemeine daily.

Thirty-one percent said no and fourteen percent said yes.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.