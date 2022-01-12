The Giant Company has made a $1 million donation to the Advanced Agriculture and Sustainability Center at Harrisburg University.

Harrisburg University’s Advanced Agriculture and Sustainability Center will receive a $1 million donation from The Giant Company.

The Giant Company has announced a (dollar)1 million donation to Harrisburg University of Science and Technology in support of its new Center for Advanced Agriculture and Sustainability, which will focus on sustainability and localized sourcing through high-tech food and agriculture, as part of its commitment to help create a more sustainable future.

The Giant Company President Nicholas Bertram, Harrisburg University President Dr.

According to a press release, the event will be attended by Eric Darr and Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.

“Doing the right thing for our planet is a huge responsibility as well as an enormous opportunity,” Bertram said.

“A more sustainable shopping basket reduces carbon emissions, improves soil health, reduces deforestation, and increases biodiversity, all of which contribute to our planet’s healing.”

We can’t do it on our own, which is why The Giant Company is proud to collaborate with experts such as Harrisburg University faculty and students to support a sustainable food future.”

According to the release, the Giant Center for Advanced Agriculture and Sustainability at Harrisburg University will be a 23,000-square-foot facility in the heart of downtown Harrisburg that will allow for cutting-edge research, education, career-pathing in sustainability, controlled environment agriculture, and clean water initiatives.

The new center will bring together an international network of engineers, scientists, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to develop new agricultural technologies and applied research programs for the Commonwealth.

The new facility is expected to open later this year.

“This gift will enable Harrisburg University students and faculty to become national leaders in developing advanced agriculture and sustainability solutions,” Darr said.

“The Giant Company’s commitment to Harrisburg University’s Center for Advance Agriculture and Sustainability is strengthening our agriculture and food system, and as a result, both Pennsylvania farmers and consumers benefit,” Redding added.

According to the release, The Giant Company announced last year a partnership with Rodale Institute in support of ecologically safe farming, sustainable retailing, and efforts to eliminate hunger as part of its focus on environmentally friendly initiatives from the farm to its stores, and ultimately to customers’ tables.

Click on this link to learn more about The Giant Company’s commitment to Healing Our Planet.

The most expensive real estate deals in 2021…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.