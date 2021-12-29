The girl who was shot by a stray bullet from a cop was trying on quinceaera dresses when she was hit, and her mother claims she ‘died in my arms.’

A HEARTBROKEN mother has described how her daughter died in her arms after being shot by a stray bullet fired by a cop while trying on quinceaera dresses.

Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14, was killed in a police shooting on December 23 while hiding in the dressing room of a Los Angeles store with her mother.

Officers confronted an assault suspect while the teen and her mother, Soledad Peralta, were at a Burlington store in North Hollywood.

When they heard the noise, they locked themselves in Valentina’s dressing room, where she was trying on outfits for her 15th birthday party.

However, a bullet fired at the suspect – identified as 24-year-old Daniel Elena Lopez by the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner – struck the youngster.

According to investigators, both she and Lopez died of “gunshot wounds to the chest.”

Soledad, Valentina’s grieving mother, told reporters Valentina died in her arms.

“We sat down, hugged, and began to pray.”

According to her lawyer Erika Contreras, “something impacted my daughter Valentina, and it threw us on the floor, and she died in my arms, and there was nothing I could do,” she said in Spanish.

“Seeing a son or daughter die in your arms is one of the most painful and profound experiences any human being can have.”

Soledad was holding a handwritten sign that read “Justice for our daughter Valentina” in Spanish as she spoke.

Valentina’s bereaved family has demanded that the police be held responsible for her death.

“The family believes things could have been done differently so Valentina wouldn’t be collateral damage,” their attorney Benjamin Crump told reporters.

Valentina, who had recently moved to the United States from Chile, had “dreams” for the future, according to her family, who described how they had ordered a skateboard for her, which arrived the day before she was killed.

Juan Pablo Orellana Larenas, her bereaved father, held up the skateboard as he spoke of his grief.

According to a translation by Mr Crump, he said, “It’s like my whole heart has been ripped out of my body.”

“It’s impossible to express the agony of opening Christmas presents that were delivered on Christmas Day.

“My daughter was one of a kind.

“She had dreams, but they have been tragically overshadowed by this nightmare that keeps me awake at night.”

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.