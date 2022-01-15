The Glasgow Dogs Trust has launched a search for a home for an Akita dog who has “so much love to give.”

The Glasgow Dogs Trust is looking for a home for an Akita dog who has a lot of love to give.

Dogs Trust Glasgow is looking for an experienced family with knowledge of the Akita breed or previous ownership experience with similar breeds.

A beautiful fluffy Akita dog has recently arrived at Dogs Trust Glasgow and is looking for a new home.

Tufty, the male dog with a beautiful black and white coat, is thought to be around eight years old.

Tufty, who came to Dogs Trust Glasgow as a stray, is described as a “handsome older boy who has so much love to give,” according to the organization.

“Tufty is looking for an experienced family with knowledge of the Akita breed or experience owning similar breeds,” they wrote.

“To allow Tufty to settle into life at home, he’ll most likely need work on his basic training, so a patient family willing to work on any training required is a must.”

“Tufty is a gentle giant who can live with kids as old as 14.

He is unable to live with dogs or cats, but would benefit from socializing with canine companions while out and about.”

Tufty needs to be adopted by a family who can provide a secure, private garden with a 5 foot fence in which he can work on his training and play.

Once a suitable match has been found, applications will close.

Please visit this page to apply to adopt Tufty.