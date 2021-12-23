The Glasgow Whisky Distillery has put together a list of perfect Christmas and New Year cocktails.

The single malt whisky King’s Inch is made with west coast barley and Loch Katrine water from Scotland.

This festive season, the team has created three perfect serves for you and your family to enjoy.

The makers of the recently released small-batch King’s Inch single malt whisky teamed up with Scottish drinks photographer Danny McManiel to create three drinks that will help you be the perfect host during the festivities while enjoying the complex flavors of ‘Glasgow’s new modern whisky.’

Jack Mayo, a renowned distiller, creates King’s Inch single malt whisky using west coast barley and Loch Katrine water.

King’s Inch is handcrafted and aged in hand-selected Bourbon and Oloroso Sherry casks at a distillery in Glasgow.

The award-winning Glaswegin premium gin has been produced and bottled exclusively for Courageous Spirits, who are also known for their small batch Lowland Single Malt.

Here are the three ideal holiday dishes they recommend:

They recommend a classic Rob Roy before dinner, made with sweet vermouth and a dash of orange bitters, and garnished with a maraschino cherry.

According to legend, the first Rob Roy was served at the Waldorf Astoria in the 1890s.

The operetta “Rob Roy,” which was playing just down the street from the Waldorf, inspired the name.

If you’re new to this drink, a Scotch and Soda is said to be the perfect tonic for refreshing your senses.

Pour a generous amount of King’s Inch Whisky into the glass, then top with soda and a twist of pink grapefruit.

Of course, the Old Fashioned is one of Glasgow’s most popular cocktails right now.

Stir down King’s Inch whisky with a dash of your favorite bitters and some sugar to make their cocktail twist.

Add a twist of orange peel for extra aroma, and serve.

“Get into the spirit of Christmas with our fantastic festive serves,” said Mark Nicholson, Business Development Manager.

We wanted to offer some different options for everyone to enjoy a dram or cocktail this holiday season.

We hope you savor and enjoy, whether you’re a seasoned cocktail connoisseur or just getting started with whisky.”

The first release of King’s Inch single malt whisky, limited to a few thousand bottles, is now available at https://www.kingsinch.com.