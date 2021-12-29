The GMB union wants the money paid to women’s teams in the FA Cup to be equal to the money paid to men’s teams.

Women’s teams receive less than 5% of the prize money paid to men’s teams, according to GMB.

After conducting research, a leading union has called for the prize money paid to men’s and women’s teams competing in the FA Cup to be equalized.

According to GMB, the total prize money for the women’s FA Cup is £309,000, divided among 300 teams, compared to £15.9 million for the men’s FA Cup, distributed among 735 teams.

“The FA should level up the prize money available for women’s teams in the FA Cup to the level paid to men’s teams in the same competition,” said Warren Kenny, GMB London regional secretary.

“The entire football community should make this a major policy commitment.”

Money is involved in the game to make this possible.

“One possibility is to find a sponsor who is committed to increasing prize money for FA Cup women’s teams.”

In response to the GMB’s demands, the FA stated that prize money for men’s and women’s competitions are “determined by the amounts of money generated through commercial revenue, including national and international broadcast rights.”

The FA is working with Barclays FA Women’s Super League and FA Championship clubs to increase audiences and revenues, which will help make “women’s football in England more commercially viable in the future,” according to a spokesperson.

“The Emirates FA Cup is The FA’s most profitable competition, bringing in £212 million per year.”

As a result of this revenue, we have been able to reinvest in football at all levels, and we have made significant progress in developing the women’s game.

“We invested over £18 million in the ‘Gameplan for Growth,’ our ambitious women’s game strategy that doubled participation, delivered professional and semi-professional women’s football, and a successful England team.”

