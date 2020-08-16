‘The God Of High School’ Episode 7 Live Stream Details, Preview Trailer, Spoilers: ‘Anima/Force’

After marveling fans with stellar fight choreography, the anime series is finally revealing its plot. “The God of High School” Episode 7 will start the first match in the national tournament. The next episode is titled “Anima/Force.”

This article contains spoilers from episodes 6 and 7

The official Twitter account of the series released a preview trailer for “The God of High School” Episode 7.

In the trailer, Commissioner Q questions the intruders who barged into his apartment with the intent of assassinating him. Toward the end of “The God of High School” Episode 6, Commissioner Q is attacked by a man named Drake, who is a member of an organization called Nox.

Now, in the upcoming episode, another member named Axley from Nox arrives at Commissioner Q’s apartment to kill him. As the intruders get into an argument, Commissioner Q launches an attack against Axley, however, he manages to deflect it.

Axley summons his sword National Treasure: Durendal and attacks the commissioner. Just when the sword is about to kill Commissioner Q, Commissioner O arrives.

Commissioner O notes that he noticed Q’s limiter was off and decided to check on him.

In the last episode, Jin Taejin, Jin Mori’s grandfather, was attacked by the members of Nox. Meanwhile, the administration previously announced the national tournament to choose the strongest fighter.

Episode 7 of the anime will witness the first match of the National God of High School Tournament. The top three fighters from each of the nine regional preliminaries will fight as teams. Group A’s first match features North Chungcheong against Seoul.

The cast of “The God of High School” includes Kentaro Kumagai as Han Daewi, Ayaka Ohashi as Yoo Mira, Tatsumaru Tachibana as Jin Mori, Asami Tano as Commissioner P, Chikahiro Kobayashi as Commissioner R, Kenjiro Tsuda as Jegal Taek, Kenji Hamada as Commissioner Q, Yuki Kaida as Commissioner O, Tomokazu Sugita as Gang Manseok and Tomokazu Seki as Announcer T.

“The God of High School” Episode 7 is scheduled to air Monday. Fans can watch the episode online via live streaming on Crunchyroll.