The ‘golden eye’ of NASA’s space telescope has opened, clearing the final major hurdle.

(AP) — NASA’s new space telescope unfurled its massive, gold-plated flower-shaped mirror on Saturday, the final step in the dramatic unfolding of the observatory.

At the command of flight controllers, the final portion of the 21-foot (6.5-meter) mirror swung into place, completing the unfolding of the James Webb Space Telescope.

What a fantastic achievement.

“We’re seeing that lovely pattern in the sky right now,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s science missions chief.

Webb will scan the cosmos for light streaming from the first stars and galaxies formed 13.7 billion years ago, and will be more powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope.

To do so, NASA had to outfit Webb with the largest and most sensitive mirror ever launched, dubbed the “golden eye” by scientists.

Webb is so large that it had to be folded orgami-style to fit in the rocket that launched two weeks ago from South America.

The most dangerous operation took place earlier this week, when a tennis court-sized sunshield unfurled, providing subzero shade for the mirror and infrared detectors.

Flight controllers in Baltimore began unfolding the left side of the primary mirror on Friday, like a drop-leaf table.

On Saturday, the mood was even better, with upbeat music filling the control room as the right side was snapped into place.

Following the applause, the controllers went right back to work, locking everything down.

When the operation was finally completed two hours later, they leapt to their feet and cheered.

“We now have a deployed telescope on orbit, a magnificent telescope unlike any the world has ever seen,” Zurbuchen said, praising the team.

“So, everyone, how does it feel to make history? You just did it.”

Astronomer Antonella Nota, who works for the European Space Agency, said the team made everything look “amazingly easy” after years of planning.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time,” she said.

Webb’s main mirror is made of beryllium, a lightweight metal that is also strong and resistant to cold.

Each of its 18 segments is coated with a very thin layer of gold that reflects infrared light very well.

In the days and weeks ahead, the hexagonal, coffee table-size segments must be adjusted so that they can focus…

