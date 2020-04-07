The Google Home Mini is Now the Nest Mini

Google’s Nest Mini has been unveiled and the second generation smart speaker has had a software and hardware overhaul.

It looks like this morning’s Nest Mini leak was pretty accurate with the new device incorporating wall mounting and being available in four colours; Chalk, Charcoal, Coral, and Sky. As an added benefit, the Nest Mini has been designed with the environment in mind. The fabric cover is made entirely from recycled plastic bottles, while the body is comprised of 35 per cent recycled plastics.

Getting down to brass tacks, the speaker offers twice the bass compared to the Home Mini, and ultrasound sensing will detect when your hand starts looming over the speaker, illuminating LED lights that indicate where you can tap the Mini to tweak the volume. It’s even been fine tuned to hear you in noisy environments.

You can build your own sound system by linking your Nest Mini to your other Google Nest speakers and if you’ve got multiple Home or Nest speakers, you can hook up your Minis to create as many groups as you like. And for added convenience, the stream transfer feature allows you to switch your audio content to your various speakers from your phone using voice commands.

What’s more, you can turn your speakers into walkie-talkies with the intercom feature, as well as calling the speakers from your phone if you’re out and about using the Google Home app.

There’s no mention of a 3.5mm jack, but it will be available on 22nd October for £49. Pre-orders open later today.