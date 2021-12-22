The government has called for the reinstatement of Emergency Volunteering Leave in order to allow more people to assist with the Covid booster rollout.

The government has urged the reinstatement of Emergency Volunteering Leave in order to allow more people to assist with the Covid booster roll-out.

People would be able to take paid time off work to assist with the booster rollout in the face of the Omicron threat under the plan.

The government is under pressure to establish an Emergency Volunteering Leave program that would allow people to take paid time off work to assist with the booster rollout and support the NHS during the winter months.

People would be able to take two to four weeks of unpaid leave to assist with the vaccine roll-out, in roles such as vaccinators, stewards, and administrative staff, under the proposed scheme.

Volunteers would then be compensated for lost wages as well as other costs such as travel and food by the government.

The Coronavirus Act included legal provisions to enable such a scheme, but the measures were dropped in July 2021 after ministers claimed that the health and care system had a “sufficient current supply of staff and volunteers.”

However, with the threat of Omicron looming and the NHS reporting a 40,000 volunteer shortage, the Lib Dems are calling for the scheme to be implemented as soon as possible.

The party is urging the government to convene a virtual Parliament and introduce legislation allowing for Emergency Volunteering Leave, so that more people across the country can contribute to the national effort to boost everyone in the coming weeks.

“We’re in a life-or-death race to get people vaccinated and turn the tide against Omicron, while the NHS is suffering from catastrophic staffing shortages,” said Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey.

“It’s perplexing that the government decided to abandon these plans that could have aided in the booster rollout’s speed.

“We don’t have time to waste.

Boris Johnson needs to resurrect Parliament and implement an Emergency Volunteering Leave program.

“This would allow people to participate in the booster rollout and relieve stress on the NHS at a critical time.”

The government and the NHS teamed up last week to encourage citizens to volunteer to help with the booster campaign.

Boris Johnson said tens of thousands of volunteers will be needed to help reach his goal of every eligible adult receiving their third vaccination by the end of the year.

“We need you to come forward again and collaborate with us.”

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Bring back Emergency Volunteering Leave to let more people help Covid booster roll-out, Government urged