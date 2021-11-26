The government has “limited” control over whether the jobs program is working, according to a report.

Report warns that the government has “limited” control over whether the jobs program is working.

The National Audit Office’s decision comes as a Labour analysis indicates that the scheme is failing to help people in the North and Midlands.

According to the National Audit Office (NAO), officials are unsure whether the 16 to 24-year-old program is providing high-quality jobs or targeting the right people.

Despite the fact that youth unemployment is higher in those regions, Labour claims that the South has created as many job opportunities as the North and Midlands combined.

In the South, just under 39,000 young people began working.

According to the analysis, the same number of jobs have been created in the North and Midlands combined, where demand for the scheme is 50 percent higher.

Only 100,000 of the 250,000 target jobs have been filled as of last week, with less than a month until the application deadline.

“Just like their broken promises on rail and their working-class dementia tax, the Government’s promises to the North and Midlands ring hollow when it comes to jobs,” Jonathan Reynolds, shadow Work and Pensions Secretary, said.

“At the start of the pandemic, DWP [the Department of Work and Pensions]acted quickly to set up Kickstart to help young people into work when youth unemployment was predicted to rise significantly,” said Gareth Davies, head of the National Audit Office.

“However, the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) has reservations about Kickstart’s ability to achieve its goals.

“It is unknown whether the jobs created are of high quality or whether they would have existed even if the scheme had not been implemented.”

It could also do more to ensure that the program reaches the people who need it the most.”

After a spike in youth unemployment as a result of the pandemic, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) launched the £2 billion Kickstart scheme in September 2020.

The goal of the program was to provide young people on Universal Credit with six-month work placements.

“We acted quickly and decisively to establish Kickstart at the start of the pandemic when it was feared that unemployment levels would more than double – as this report acknowledges,” a government spokesperson said.

“The scheme has already created over 100,000 new life-changing jobs for young universal credit recipients who were at risk of long-term unemployment, and it will continue to do so.”

