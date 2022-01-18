The government has won an appeal to overturn a decision that a contract given to Dominic Cummings’ friends was ‘illegal.’

The government has won an appeal to overturn a decision that a contract awarded to Dominic Cummings’ friends was “illegal.”

Following recent “Tory sleaze” allegations, the Court of Appeal decision will come as a major victory for the government.

The original judgment was an “unprecedented outcome,” Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett said, sitting with Lord Justice Coulson and Lady Justice Carr.

“A fair-minded and reasonably informed observer would not have concluded that the failure to conduct a comparative exercise of the type identified by the judge created a real possibility that the decision-maker was biased,” the judge wrote in his ruling.

It comes after the High Court ruled that a £560,000 contract for “focus group and communications services” awarded to Public First was illegally awarded.

Government slogans like “Stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives” were subjected to focus groups and research by Public First.

The agreement was first signed on March 3, 2020, just before England’s first national lockdown, and was later formalized on June 5, 2020.

It was given out without any prior notice or competitive tendering process.

The Good Law Project, a non-profit advocacy group, filed a lawsuit against the government over the contract, claiming it proved government officials awarded “money for their mates” during the pandemic.

James Frayne and Rachel Wolf, the owners and directors of Public First, are said to have “close personal and professional connections” with Mr Gove and Mr Cummings.

Mr. Frayne worked on a Eurosceptic campaign with Mr. Cummings two decades ago, and his wife, Ms Wolf, is a former adviser to Mr. Gove and one of the authors of the Conservative Party manifesto for 2019.

The judge presiding over the case, Mrs Justice O’Farrell, concluded that the “decision on 5 June 2020 to award the contract to Public First arose from apparent bias and was unlawful.”

The Court of Appeal’s decision today, however, overturns the High Court’s previous decision.

Mr Cummings’ case will be greatly aided by the decision.

