the government in balancing mode to deconfinate

Pedro Sanchez must feel like a tightrope walker. Summoned to keep a subtle balance between the start of an economic recovery and health security, the Socialist president of the Spanish government navigates between pressures from the opposition, regions and economic sectors eager to resume activity.

The coalition government formed in January was quickly plunged into the Covid-19 crisis before it even picked up speed. Without a sufficient parliamentary majority, he must therefore obtain an agreement for each extension of the state of alert, every two weeks. The Popular Party (PP, right) threatens, each time, not to support it. “The PP barks a lot, but do not bite, they are in a vehement rhetoric, I can hardly imagine that they do not facilitate, this week, the renewal of the state of alert “Says Cristina Monge, political scientist, associate professor at the University of Zaragoza.

The bad mood of the regions

The difficulties do not end there. Regions, which have been stripped of their health responsibilities with the state of alert, growl, to varying degrees. Catalonia mixes its independence claims, the right-wing autonomous communities mark their difference. Even those led by socialists sometimes make their difference felt. “The government has been solid in managing the crisis at the technical level, but it has forgotten political management, it lacks lines of communication with its parliamentary partners, the regions “Says Cristina Monge.

Between federal loyalty and local management, the heart of the regions sways to ensure their power. In Aragon, governed by the socialists, the province, a unit of deconfinement, raises questions. “We have hardly had any cases of contagion, why not deconfigure the villages with few cases in a different way from the city of Zaragoza?” Here we can open our small businesses faster, we all know each other and confidence is greater ”, explains Dario Villagrasa, mayor of Bujaraloz, 997 inhabitants in the province of Zaragoza.

Managing impatience in tourism and the hotel industry

The puzzle goes up a notch to manage the impatience, sometimes, of economic sectors like tourism and hospitality, with the approach of the summer season. Suddenly, the Spanish government modified its de-escalation plan in a few days. Particularly during the transition to phase 1, scheduled for May 11 for the ready provinces.

By announcing 30% of tables allowed on terraces, Madrid first sparked the restaurant industry before changing the rules: capacity will be increased to 50% tables. Jose Luis Yzuel, president of the Hosteleria de España association (270,000 establishments) welcomes the progress: “The government has listened to us and it is positive, it will not be enough economically for everyone to open again, but it will help. We continue to demand that the rules of social distance take precedence in determining the capacity of the number of customers. “

Behind this continuous trial and error of the government to apply the future rules of deconfinement, we perceive the fears, as explained by Jose Luis Yzuel: “The big problem is that they are afraid of a second wave, so they want to go very slowly, in pilot test mode. “ The mayor of Bujaraloz sums up well the difficulty for the government, which consists in “Manage uncertainty “