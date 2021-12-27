The government is reconsidering plans to install electric car chargers in all commercial buildings.

The Department of Transportation admitted that chargers will only be installed in new or refurbished commercial buildings.

According to reports, the government has quietly dropped plans to require that every office or shop in England with a large parking lot install electric car chargers.

The Department of Transport (DfT) has now admitted that chargers will only be required in new or refurbished commercial buildings.

This is reportedly due to concerns that the cost of installing the chargers will be prohibitively expensive for some companies.

The move, which was first reported by The Guardian, has caused concern among car industry experts that charger availability will fall behind demand for electric vehicles as sales of electric vehicles increase.

Boris Johnson announced in November, during a speech to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), that starting next year, all new commercial buildings in England will be required to install electric vehicle charging stations.

The Prime Minister’s announcement was greeted with cheers, as he emphasized the importance of clean energy just weeks after Cop26. Johnson said, “We cannot continue as we are.”

However, by dropping the additional requirement for existing trade buildings, the UK risks falling far behind the EU in terms of meeting its climate targets.

After 2025, the EU plans to implement a rule requiring existing buildings to install charging stations.

