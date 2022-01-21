Trending
Infosurhoy
File photo dated 27/6/2008 of students at a University graduation ceremony. Half of international applicants to UK universities did not feel completely ready to start their course ahead of the current academic year, a survey suggests. PA Photo. Issue date: Thursday January 13, 2022. Nearly three in four (72%) international applicants wanted more information about what their year would look like and how the pandemic would impact it, according to a report from Ucas. A survey of more than 500 international applicants to UK higher education providers during summer 2021 found that 50% felt somewhat ready or not ready at all for the start of this academic year. See PA story EDUCATION International. Photo credit should read: David Cheskin/PA Wire

The government is targeting university courses for failing to meet new ‘quality standards.’

0
By on News

The government is targeting university courses for failing to meet new “quality standards.”

According to the criteria, the University of Wolverhampton had the most low-value subjects.

The government’s new standards may put courses at 26 universities in England at risk.

The Office for Students, which regulates universities in England, launched a consultation this week on new “minimum acceptable” standards in an effort to combat “low-quality courses.”

Universities should expect 80% of students to continue into their second year of study, 75% to complete their degree, and 60% to enter “professional employment or further study” after graduation for each undergraduate degree.

Universities that fail to meet the requirements face fines or have their access to student loan funds revoked.

Some commentators, however, have claimed that the measures will penalize universities that serve students from the poorest neighborhoods.

According to the Onward think tank’s analysis, 26 universities have subject areas where 2018-19 degree starters are not expected to meet course completion and progression goals.

According to the criteria, the University of Wolverhampton had the most low-value subjects.

Sociology, social policy, and anthropology; psychology; law; creative arts and design; and business and management were among the five subject areas that did not meet the requirements.

Three subject areas at both London Metropolitan University and London South Bank University failed to meet the thresholds.

Professor Julia Clarke, Wolverhampton’s deputy vice-chancellor, told me that the university “overall” met the proposed continuation and progression thresholds, missing the completion bar “very narrowly.”

“We have a long history of increasing and widening participation in higher education,” she said, “and what the proposed metrics don’t consider is the distance students travel.”

“It’s at the very heart of everything we do,” she added, “to improve the student experience and provide support to enable students from a diverse range of backgrounds to have the best chance of success.”

“We’re aware of the proposals from the OfS, and we welcome the opportunity to contribute to the consultation,” a London Met spokeswoman said.

It will be critical to consider the impact of these thresholds on underrepresented students in higher education, which institutions like ours serve.”

The minister of universities spoke on Thursday.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

The university courses in the Government’s sights for not meeting new ‘quality standards’

The full list of universities with at least one subject area not meeting both proposed completion and progression targets:

Anglia Ruskin University

Buckinghamshire New University

Canterbury Christ Church University

Edge Hill University

Goldsmiths’ College

Kingston University

Liverpool Home University

London Metropolitan University

London South Bank University

Middlesex University

Nelson College London

Roehampton University

Staffordshire University

The University of Bolton

The University of West London

The University of Westminster

University College Birmingham

University of Bedfordshire

University of Brighton

University of Central Lancashire

University of Chester

University of East London

The University of Salford

University of St Mark & St John

University of Sunderland

University of Wolverhampton

Comments are closed.