The government is targeting university courses for failing to meet new “quality standards.”

According to the criteria, the University of Wolverhampton had the most low-value subjects.

The government’s new standards may put courses at 26 universities in England at risk.

The Office for Students, which regulates universities in England, launched a consultation this week on new “minimum acceptable” standards in an effort to combat “low-quality courses.”

Universities should expect 80% of students to continue into their second year of study, 75% to complete their degree, and 60% to enter “professional employment or further study” after graduation for each undergraduate degree.

Universities that fail to meet the requirements face fines or have their access to student loan funds revoked.

Some commentators, however, have claimed that the measures will penalize universities that serve students from the poorest neighborhoods.

According to the Onward think tank’s analysis, 26 universities have subject areas where 2018-19 degree starters are not expected to meet course completion and progression goals.

Sociology, social policy, and anthropology; psychology; law; creative arts and design; and business and management were among the five subject areas that did not meet the requirements.

Three subject areas at both London Metropolitan University and London South Bank University failed to meet the thresholds.

Professor Julia Clarke, Wolverhampton’s deputy vice-chancellor, told me that the university “overall” met the proposed continuation and progression thresholds, missing the completion bar “very narrowly.”

“We have a long history of increasing and widening participation in higher education,” she said, “and what the proposed metrics don’t consider is the distance students travel.”

“It’s at the very heart of everything we do,” she added, “to improve the student experience and provide support to enable students from a diverse range of backgrounds to have the best chance of success.”

“We’re aware of the proposals from the OfS, and we welcome the opportunity to contribute to the consultation,” a London Met spokeswoman said.

It will be critical to consider the impact of these thresholds on underrepresented students in higher education, which institutions like ours serve.”

The minister of universities spoke on Thursday.

The university courses in the Government’s sights for not meeting new ‘quality standards’