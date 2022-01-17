The government loses the ability to shut down “noisy” protests in a contentious policing bill.

In a contentious policing bill, lawmakers rule against the government’s ability to suppress “noisy” protests.

The legislation, according to Amnesty International, represents an “enormous and unprecedented extension of policing powers,” allowing authorities to “effectively ban peaceful protests if they see fit.”

The Government has suffered a series of setbacks in the House of Lords, which is debating the wide-ranging Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

Peers backed a Labour-led effort to repeal sections of the bill that gave police the power to impose conditions on protest marches deemed “too noisy” by a vote of 261 to 166.

A few days later, the Government was dealt another setback when the upper chamber approved a Liberal Democrat amendment to strike down more parts of the bill restricting protests by a vote of 238 to 171.

It sets the stage for a ping-pong battle between the Commons and the Lords as the two chambers negotiate a final version of the bill.

The legislation, which was approved by the Commons last year, has sparked widespread “Kill the Bill” protests due to concerns about its impact on protests, with police being given the power to shut down demonstrations if their actions cause “serious annoyance” under the original text.

Protesters who attach themselves to another person or object face up to 51 weeks in prison, while those found guilty of desecrating a statue or memorial face a ten-year sentence.

Parts of the bill that strengthen police stop-and-frisk powers and give authorities more authority to deal with traveller encampments have also sparked debate.

Peers also backed a Labour proposal on Monday, voting 252 to 179 in favor of requiring police officers to tell the truth during public inquiries and criminal investigations.

Misogyny was also classified as a hate crime by a backbench Tory amendment, which received 242 votes to 185 against.

Inside the chamber, drumming from anti-Bill protesters could be heard.

Lord Coaker, a Labour frontbencher, said: “In this country, the right to protest has never, ever been subjected to a noise condition.”

“I believe that making a noise is an important part of exercising one’s right to peaceful protest.

