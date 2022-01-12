The government of the United Kingdom is being sued for failing to implement a climate change strategy.

The UK government is being sued for failing to implement a climate strategy.

Environmentalists are taking the government to court over its failure to meet net-zero targets.

LONDON (Reuters) –

Two prominent environmental organizations have sued the British government for failing to carry out its net-zero climate strategy.

ClientEarth and Friends of the Earth filed separate lawsuits against Whitehall on Wednesday, claiming that the government’s strategy fails to adequately address the increased rise in emissions and that its policies fail to meet earlier promises made at the COP26 Summit last year.

“ClientEarth is taking the UK government to court over its insufficient net zero strategy, arguing that its failure to set out credible policies to combat climate change is unlawful,” the organization said in a statement.

According to the statement, the government “has breached its legal obligations under the Climate Change Act to demonstrate that its policies will reduce emissions enough to meet the legally binding carbon budgets.”

ClientEarth claims that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has failed to implement climate policies that will ensure the success of its net-zero strategy, accusing it of relying on unproven technologies that will worsen emissions and force the government to take drastic measures in the future.

Failure to implement the government strategy and meet its goals will exacerbate already-increasing climate instability, putting the lives of future generations at risk, according to the group. Future generations will bear the brunt of the government’s failure without bearing any responsibility for causing such crises.

“It isn’t enough for the UK government to simply have a net zero strategy; it must also include real-world policies to ensure its success.”

Anything less is a breach of its legal obligations, and amounts to greenwashing and climate delay,” said ClientEarth senior lawyer Sam Hunter Jones.

“The government claims that those who cause pollution should pay for its control.

But its far-fetched net-zero approach shifts the risk to young people and future generations, who will be the hardest hit by the climate crisis,” he added.

Johnson said the government’s climate plans were to leave the environment suitable for future generations, and that its policies would reflect this, at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow last fall.

Following the summit, the government’s Climate Change Committee argued that its net-zero strategy was a “significant step forward” that was also affordable and feasible.

