The government recommends that Brits take the Covid test before going Christmas shopping.

The government advises Brits to take the Covid test before going Christmas shopping.

The government is reportedly urging shoppers to take a Covid test before going on Christmas shopping trips.

It would be the first time the public has been advised to take a rapid lateral flow test before visiting high-risk areas, and it is said to be part of efforts to avoid a fourth wave.

Previously, government advice recommended taking two tests every week or before meeting someone who could become seriously ill if they contracted the virus.

However, according to the i Newspaper, changes to Cabinet Office guidance may require people to take a lateral flow test before going Christmas shopping.

Even if the majority of people are wearing masks, this is especially true in crowded stores and shopping malls.

People were previously advised to take a test after visiting a high-risk location instead of before.

A new warning about busy indoor places with limited fresh air as places where you could catch or pass the virus has also been added to the guidance.

“You may want to take a rapid lateral flow test if a period of high risk is expected that day,” it says.

“This includes time spent in crowded and enclosed spaces, as well as visiting people who are at a higher risk of severe illness if they contract Covid-19.”

The new guidance is being issued as the government tries to avoid having to resort to Plan B measures such as urging pessimism.

Plan B’s restrictions include requiring Covid passports, making face coverings mandatory once more, and advising people to work from home.

Hospitalizations, rapid changes in statistics, and signs that the NHS is struggling are all possible triggers.

It comes as Europe ramps up investigations into new Covid variants as the number of cases across the continent continues to rise.

As the Christmas season approaches, citizens in a number of European countries have already been subjected to lockdown-style restrictions.

Experts believe the new Covid outbreak sweeping the continent is caused by a more stealthy coronavirus strain.

However, the virus’s evolution may force a new strain to emerge as a result of new cases and vaccinations.

Increased immunity in the population favors a new variant that can evade the body’s defenses, which is known as “selection pressure.”

Dr Andrea Ammon, director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), said that countries in Europe are stepping up virus sequencing efforts to address the threat.

“With the high transmission going on right now, there is always the risk of…,” Dr Ammon said on BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show when asked if she was concerned about a new variant emerging.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https