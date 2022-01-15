The Government will finally repeal the Victorian-era Vagrancy Act, which made it illegal to sleep rough.

Priti Patel intends to introduce an amendment to the current Police Bill in Parliament.

As part of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill currently being debated in Parliament, Victorian-era legislation that makes sleeping rough a criminal offense is set to be repealed.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, and Michael Gove, the Housing Secretary, have joined forces to repeal the Vagrancy Act, which was enacted in the nineteenth century.

The government has promised to repeal the legislation several times but has yet to do so.

Ministers should “stop kicking this can down the road” and clarify the repeal’s details as soon as possible, according to charity campaigners.

Ms Patel will introduce an amendment to the Police Bill next week, as well as a consultation on what powers in the Vagrancy Act, such as the ability to arrest people for aggressive begging, should be retained by police.

“This change is long overdue – the Government’s firm belief is that rough sleeping should not be criminalized,” a government source told me.

When someone is truly destitute, it is critical that they receive a whirlwind of assistance to get them into safe housing.

“However, when it comes to aggressive begging or anti-social behavior, we must ensure that police powers are not lacking.”

As a result, Priti’s upcoming consultation on police powers will ensure that laws are up to date.”

Robert Jenrick, the previous Housing Secretary, has expressed dissatisfaction with his inability to find parliamentary time to repeal the law, and is supporting a Lords amendment to the Police Bill that would have done so.

However, government insiders claim that inter-departmental work on how to change the law began only after Mr Gove took over in September.

“The Government has the perfect opportunity to finally repeal the Vagrancy Act this coming week, and it would be bitterly disappointing if they did not take it,” Matt Downie, the head of homelessness charity Crisis, said.

Every day that the Vagrancy Act is in effect, people who are homeless and rough sleeping are criminalized for not having a place to call home.

“The Government must stop kicking the can down the road and repeal the Vagrancy Act.”

People will remain trapped in the cycle of poverty until it is, limiting the government’s ability to end rough sleeping by 2024.”

