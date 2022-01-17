The government’s decision to put the ‘highways to hell’ on hold isn’t enough, according to a smart motorway crash survivor.

A smart motorway crash survivor says the government’s decision to put the ‘highways to hell’ on hold is insufficient.

The government has put a halt to the construction of “all-lane running” smart motorways, but activists say the move does not go far enough, claiming that hundreds of miles of roads are still being built.

Since her husband was killed on a smart motorway in 2019, Claire Mercer, from Rotherham, has been campaigning for a hard shoulder to be reinstated on all smart motorways.

“In every single instance, I will accept the hard shoulder back,” she said.

Jack Gallowtree of Wolverhampton survived an accident on a smart motorway in April 2021, but was left with life-altering injuries from which he is still recovering.

“A smart motorway almost took my life; it almost took my leg,” he said, describing the roads as “highways to hell.”

The government announced last week that new all-lane running smart motorways will be halted until five years of safety and economic data for stretches of road built before 2020 has been collected.

Data has already been collected for two years, and it is expected that the delay will last for another three years until the full set of figures is collected.

Activists, on the other hand, believe the pause is insufficient and are urging the government to abandon all smart highways entirely.

They argue that every stretch of highway in the country should now have an active hard shoulder so that people can safely stop at any time.

When there is no hard shoulder, drivers are advised to seek out emergency refuge areas, but critics argue that this can leave vehicles stranded with no safe place to stop.

Smart motorways are thought to increase capacity and reduce congestion by using the hard shoulder as a running lane and using variable speed limits to control traffic flow.

All-lane running (ALR) roads remove the hard shoulder permanently, with emergency refuge areas spaced out every 1.2 miles on average.

In order to relieve traffic congestion, dynamic hard shoulders open the hard shoulder to traffic during peak periods.

A hard shoulder is still present on controlled highways, but it can only be used in an emergency.

The government announced the pause by pledging £390 million to build additional emergency shelters.

