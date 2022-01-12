The government’s use of the ‘VIP lane’ to award Covid PPE contracts was illegal, according to the High Court.

While the use of the so-called VIP lane – officially known as the High Priority Lane – was illegal, Mrs Justice O’Farrell stated that the contracts at issue would have been awarded “very likely” without it.

The Good Law Project and EveryDoctor, a doctor-led campaign group, challenged contracts worth more than £340 million awarded to pest control company PestFix and a contract worth around £252 million to hedge fund Ayanda Capital.

The “VIP lane” was allegedly reserved for ministers’ and officials’ associates, with the Department of Health and Social Care prioritizing “suppliers like PestFix and Ayanda because of who they knew, not what they could deliver,” according to the report.

“PestFix provided large quantities of a variety of PPE items that were in high demand.”

It had a well-established business in sourcing personal protective equipment (PPE), plausible contacts with manufacturers…and could provide a logistical solution to transport the PPE from the manufacturers to the United Kingdom.

“These qualifications, experience, contacts, and credibility justified prioritizing the high volume of offers.”

“It’s very likely that the offers would have resulted in the award of the PestFix contracts, whether they were made through the portal and assessed by the opportunities team or were assessed by the high priority lane team.”

In the case of the contract awarded to hedge fund Ayanda Capital, the judge reached similar conclusions.

