The government’s ‘VIP’ lanes for purchasing personal protective equipment are now illegal, according to the UK High Court.

The UK High Court has ruled that the government’s ‘VIP’ lanes for purchasing personal protective equipment are illegal.

According to the ruling, VIP lanes were in violation of the obligation of equal treatment.

NEW YORK

The government’s use of a “VIP” lane to award contracts for personal protective equipment (PPE) during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic was found to be illegal by the British High Court on Wednesday.

The two campaign groups that brought the case to court, The Good Law Project and EveryDoctor, argued that the VIP lane gave preferential treatment to groups with the right political connections.

Their case focused on two companies: PestFix, a pest control company that received over £340 million in government contracts in 2020, and Ayanda Capital, a hedge fund that received £252 million in the same year.

The Department of Health was accused of prioritizing “suppliers such as PestFix and Ayanda because of who they knew, not what they could deliver,” according to court testimony.

The Department of Health dismissed these claims, claiming that the VIP lane resulted in a large number of “credible” offers at a time when PPE was scarce.

According to Justice Finola O’Farrell, giving the two companies preferential treatment simply because they were in the VIP lane was illegal, as it was “in violation of the obligation of equal treatment” and “the illegality is marked by this judgment.”

The ruling stated that “the High Priority Lane Team was better resourced and able to respond to such offers on the same day that they arrived,” and that “there is evidence that opportunities were treated as high priority even where there were no objectively justifiable grounds for expediting the offer.”

She did, however, rule that the two companies were “very likely” to be awarded contracts regardless of the VIP lane because their proposals “justified treatment on its merits,” and that “sufficient financial due diligence” was performed.

“We are delighted that the Department of Health has won this case,” a spokesperson for then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock said. “The court found that the priority treatment was ‘justified,’ and rightly refused to grant any rectification for the way PPE was urgently purchased in the midst of the crisis.”

“Within the rules, the department was doing the best it could.”

