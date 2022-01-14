The governor of California has refused to grant Robert F. Kennedy’s killer parole.

Robert Kennedy’s assassin is denied parole by California’s governor.

Kennedy was shot by Sirhan Sirhan in 1968.

For the 16th time, the man convicted of assassinating US Senator Robert F Kennedy in 1968 was denied parole on Thursday.

Sirhan Sirhan was found to be eligible for parole by a two-person panel, but California Gov. Jerry Brown refused.

Gavin Newsom was adamantly opposed to the idea.

In his statement denying the parole, Newsom said, “Sirhan’s assassination of Senator Kennedy is one of the most notorious crimes in American history.”

“After decades in prison, he has failed to address the flaws that led to Senator Kennedy’s assassination.

Sirhan lacks the foresight to avoid making the same risky decisions he has in the past.”

On June 5, 1968, Kennedy was elated and celebrating in the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles after winning the California Democratic Presidential primary that year when he was assassinated in the hotel’s kitchen by an assassin’s bullet.

Kennedy, 42, was assassinated the next day, following in the footsteps of his brother, President John F Kennedy — JFK — who had died the year before.

Lee Harvey Oswald assassinated him.

Sirhan was born in the Musrara neighborhood of Jerusalem in 1944 to Jordanian parents and raised as a Palestinian Christian.

He moved to the United States when he was 12 years old.

He was opposed to RFK’s pro-Israeli stance.

Sirhan has insisted over the years that he does not remember shooting Kennedy, despite being apprehended with the murder weapon in his hand.

He had been sentenced to death, but when California abolished the death penalty, he was spared.

This was the first time the district attorney’s office in Los Angeles had not objected to the request for parole.

Sirhan’s parole was opposed by RFK’s six surviving children, led by his 93-year-old widow Ethel.

His release was backed by two of the senator’s sons.

Sirhan, who is 77 years old, has been incarcerated for 53 years.

He now has a heart condition and was a prostate cancer survivor.

Sirhan testified at his parole hearing that Kennedy was “the hope of the world,” but that he was drunk and did not remember shooting the senator.

“It hurts me to know that I was responsible for such a horrible deed,” he said.