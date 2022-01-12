The governor of Maryland has proposed a $4.6 billion tax relief package for retirees.

The governor of Maryland has proposed a $4.6 billion tax cut for retirees.

On Tuesday, Larry Hogan proposed a major tax-relief package for the upcoming legislative session, but much of what he supports has stalled in recent years in the General Assembly.

Maryland families, small businesses, and retirees will receive more than $4.6 billion in relief, according to Hogan.

For retirees, about (dollar)4 billion would be phased in beginning in the tax year 2022.

The plan would eliminate state retirement taxes, but the governor’s previous broad-based tax-cut proposals for retirees have failed to gain traction.

The governor’s plan also makes the RELIEF Act of 2021’s enhanced earned income tax credit permanent.

The refundable tax credit was increased to 100% for workers without a qualifying child and to 45 percent for everyone else, but the relief is only temporary.

Another (dollar)650 million in tax relief would be provided to working families under this bill.

The proposal comes at a time when Maryland has a huge budget surplus thanks to federal pandemic relief.

The 90-day legislative session in Maryland gets underway on Wednesday.’

