The governor of New Jersey has approved controversial tax breaks for casinos in Atlantic City.

The governor of New Jersey has approved a controversial tax break for Atlantic City casinos.

Phil Murphy gave final approval on Tuesday to a contentious plan to boost tax breaks for Atlantic City’s casinos during the coronavirus pandemic — a plan that supporters say is necessary to avoid job losses and even casino closures, but opponents say is a giveaway that will harm taxpayers.

Murphy signed the bill (S4007) into law one day after it was passed by both houses of the state Legislature during the year’s final voting session.

He did not provide an explanation for why he approved the proposal.

The bill amends an existing law that allows Atlantic City’s casinos to make regular payments to the city, Atlantic County, and the local school district in lieu of property taxes.

The original law was passed in 2016, when the casino industry was reeling from closures.

It prohibited casinos from taking their tax appeals to court, a practice that they engaged in frequently during their financial difficulties, leaving local governments with budget gaps.

Instead, casinos were allowed to make payments, providing them with a clear picture of what they owed for their property and ensuring that the governments received their funds.

This new law exempts sports betting and online gaming, two of the industry’s biggest and fastest-growing revenue streams, from calculations on how much casinos should pay over the next five years.

According to an analysis by the nonpartisan state Office of Legislative Services, the amount casinos will pay next year will be reduced by (dollar)55 million and likely between (dollar)30 million and (dollar)65 million in subsequent years through 2026, though some new payments will partially offset that.

Despite a boost in revenue from sports betting and online gaming, casino executives say they need the measure to help recover from losses incurred during the pandemic due to a drop in in-person gambling revenue.

The Casino Association of New Jersey said in a statement on Tuesday that the law “will protect thousands of jobs and provide certainty and stability” to the city and county over the next half-decade, with money going toward improving local infrastructure and “creating a safer community for visitors and residents.”

