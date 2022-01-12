The governor of New Jersey has declared a new public health emergency to combat the “omicron tsunami.”

Phil Murphy announced on Tuesday that he has declared a new public-health emergency in New Jersey in order to keep measures in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus, such as requiring masks in schools, before they expire at the end of the school day.

As tens of thousands of new cases are reported daily and hospitalizations are reaching levels not seen since the initial wave, the governor has declared an “omicron tsunami” to be “washing across the state.”

Murphy will be able to keep current measures in place if the state declares a health emergency, such as vaccination mandates for teachers and health-care workers, as well as a requirement that hospitals report information to the state on a regular basis.

It also ensures that other measures put in place to combat the pandemic, such as allowing pharmacists to administer coronavirus vaccines, eliminating the need for a prescription for a COVID-19 test in certain scenarios, and managing staffing and resource distribution, can continue despite less public attention.

Murphy, on the other hand, insisted that no new restrictions, mandates, passports, lockdowns, or gathering limits would be imposed.

In a video message, he said, “It does not mean going backward from any of the progress we’ve made together over the past 22 months.”

“In fact, this step will make no difference in your day-to-day life.”

The virus, however, “remains a significant threat to our state,” according to Murphy, who added that “we must devote every resource available to beating back the wave caused by the omicron variant.”

Murphy’s request for a 90-day extension of his remaining pandemic powers was denied by lawmakers.

The Democratic governor had requested the move from the Democratic-controlled state Legislature, but top legislators decided last week to let nearly all of Murphy’s remaining powers lapse, despite the fact that the state is in the midst of another major pandemic wave.

Current models predict 20,000 to 30,000 daily COVID-19 cases in New Jersey for the rest of January, with 8,000 hospitalizations by early February, according to State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.

If the models are correct, there will be about the same number of people…

