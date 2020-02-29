The great left of Nadal who ended up undermining Dimitrov’s trust

Rafa Nadal continued to expand his gallery of majestic points in Acapulco in the semifinal match against Grigor Dimitrov. The Spanish won in two sets and giving up only five games, but the reality is that he started both sleeves by giving up his serve, which forced him to do his best to prevent the Bulgarian from escaping in the match.

During the second set, and having traced the break against, Nadal found himself in the fifth set with his first break opportunity in that set, and took advantage of it in an impeccable way. Nadal surprised his opponent with a backhand to a hand that surpassed the net by millimeters to fall meekly on the opposite side.

So sneaky good. Perfection in a point from @Rafael Nadal in Acapulco. # AMT2020 pic.twitter.com/ErnSXwqBGB & mdash; Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 29, 2020

Dimitrov ran angrily at the ball, but found it impossible to reach. That break against was too much for Dimitrov, who did not make a single game again in the rest of the game.

It seems like a comfortable match and it hasn’t been that way. In tennis sometimes things are on your side; every time he broke me in the next game I recovered it and it is important because he did not gain confidence. That was the key to the game, “Nadal observed after the game.

«In the breaks that I received in the two sets I lacked aggressiveness, I was playing short, but I immediately countered. It worked out well, although the ideal is not to break down, ”he concluded. .