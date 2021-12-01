The Great Resignation’: One-third of millennials say they’ll quit their job if they have to work longer hours.

The Great Resignation’: A third of millennials say they will quit their job if they have to work longer hours.

According to a survey conducted by Ipsos and RingCentral, two-thirds of Brits would prefer to continue working from home rather than return to the office full-time.

According to new research, a third of millennials will look for a new job if their employer changes their work model to a more in-person approach.

According to the information obtained by i, young people may be driving the ‘Great Resignation,’ a trend of employees changing jobs that has been reported by employers in the United States and the United Kingdom since the pandemic began.

However, there are concerns about how cities and town centres will survive if workers do not commute to work on a regular basis, increasing footfall for local businesses.

Liam Pitts, a 28-year-old PR account executive from Warwick, quit his job this summer to work from home.

He decided to move closer to friends and family after the pandemic made him “rethink” his priorities, especially to support his mother, who is ill.

His previous employer said he could work from home two days a week, but he’d have to commute 40 minutes the other three days.

He told me, “I just started looking for something else that would allow me to work from home full-time.”

Mr Pitts now works full-time from home for a London-based agency.

“Being close to home is ideal because my mother is currently experiencing health issues, so it’s great to be back and perfect timing to be here for her,” he explained.

“The work life culture and pressure of being in the office five days a week is not ideal for anyone,” he said, adding that he enjoys commuting to the London office on occasion.

The study is part of a larger study that included 9,000 people in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, and Germany who were employed full-time or part-time and working two jobs prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ipsos, in collaboration with cloud communications platform RingCentral, surveyed 2,000 Britons aged 21 to 65.

791,000 Britons changed jobs between April and June 2021, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

