The Greatest Dancer fans blown away as 2019 contestant returns after devastating exit

Yassaui Mergaliyev reappeared on the programme one year after he failed to make it past the first round

Judge and fan favourite contestant Yassaui Mergaliyev returned for another shot at dancing glory on the latest instalment of The Greatest Dancer.

The ballet dancer, who has been working on his footwork since he was nine, auditioned for the show last year but failed to make it through the first round.

Despite his 13 pirouettes, he didn’t receive enough studio audience votes, and sadly, the mirror didn’t open – much to the dismay of the judging panel.

However, armed with new moves, he made his long-awaited return and the audience loved it.

Yassaui took to the dancefloor and showed off his impressive footwork, and, despite a minor slip-up, the mirror lifted.

The judging panel were overjoyed Yassaui had decided to work on his moves and return for a second time.

Overwhelmed and full of compliments, Cheryl said: “Well finally! We were all waiting for you to come back. So very happy you decided to return.”

Meanwhile, Oti Mabuse gushed: “I am so happy you’re back! You trained and you came back and you came back completely different. Yes, you had a mishap but your lines are still beautiful. “

And Matthew Morrison praised him for his “persistence”.

Yassaui was overcome with emotion, and soon broke down in tears following his performance.

Aside from the judges comments, viewers at home were also blown away by the routine.

Taking to Twitter, one user wrote: “The mirror opened for him this time, good for him!”

“Yassaui well done mate. You fell and you got back up and I don’t even watch this show but big up The Greatest Dancer,” a second put.

Another wrote: “Did anyone else’s heart stop when he slipped? I’m so glad he got through though.”

The Greatest Dancer airs Saturdays on BBC One at 6pm.