The Greek alphabet name for the new Covid variant, Omicron, is explained, along with how to pronounce it.

The new coronavirus variant Omicron, as well as the measures taken to combat it, are making headlines across the UK.

Here’s everything you need to know about how the naming system works and how to pronounce Omicron correctly.

The WHO announced in May of this year that it would begin naming variants with Greek letters.

Variants have always had scientific names – Omicron’s is B1.1.529, for example – but they were previously referred to by the locations where they were first discovered.

“While scientific names have their benefits, they can be difficult to say and remember, and are prone to misreporting,” the WHO says.

“As a result, people frequently refer to variants by the locations where they are found, which is both stigmatizing and discriminatory.”

By naming variants after the countries where they were first discovered, the wrong countries were blamed.

Two of the five existing variants of concern, for example, were discovered in South Africa, but scientists argue that this is due to the country’s status as a global leader in genomic sequencing rather than the fact that it is a breeding ground for new Covid strains.

Another advantage of using Greek letters, according to the WHO, is that they are simple and easy to pronounce.

The following are the five current concerns:

Currently, the Delta variant is the most common strain all over the world.

Omicron is the 15th letter in the Greek alphabet, and there are a couple of reasons why you might not be able to name all of the previous 14.

For starters, there are strains that were given Greek alphabet names despite not being classified as variants of concern.

For example, there are Lambda and Mu variants that we rarely hear about because they are uncommon.

Second, the WHO decided to skip over the “Nu” and “Xi” variants.

Nu is too similar to the word “new,” according to WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic, while Xi has not been used because it is too common.

