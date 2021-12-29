The Greek island of Crete has been jolted by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake.

Crete, Greece, is shaken by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake.

According to local media, no immediate casualties or damage have been reported.

ANKARA (Ankara)

The Greek island of Crete was struck by a magnitude 5.7 earthquake on Wednesday, according to the country’s Institute of Geodynamics, National Observatory of Athens, which added that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 42.7 kilometers (26.5 miles).

The earthquake, which struck at 7.08 a.m. local time (0508 GMT), was felt across eastern Crete, primarily in the south and in Heraklion, the island’s most populous city, according to the country’s official AMNA news agency.

The agency added that there were no immediate casualties or damage.

Meanwhile, Kostas Papazachos, a senior geology expert at Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University, told the Associated Press that the earthquake was a one-time occurrence and that there was no need to be concerned.