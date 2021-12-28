The growing US military presence in Greece irritates Russia, according to an expert.

According to an expert on Eastern European studies, interests, not religious or cultural ties, are at the heart of bilateral relations.



Greece’s prime minister was received in Russia earlier this month against the backdrop of Athens’ push to become a forward US operating base in the region, while tensions between the West and Russia over Russian forces stationed on Ukraine’s border continue to rise.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis praised the historical and cultural ties between the two countries in his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin since taking office in 2019, and used the opportunity to accuse Turkey of sabotaging regional stability and peace, among other things, by pursuing alleged expansionist ambitions.

Putin, on the other hand, did not appear to agree with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Turkey, though he did express his desire to improve Greek-Russian ties.

After the meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dimitry Peskov expressed Moscow’s displeasure with the growing US military presence in Greece, particularly in the northwestern port of Alexandroupolis, in a TV interview.

According to one expert, senior journalist Deniz Berktay, Russian media outlets were “more restrained” than the Greek press, which portrayed Mitsotakis’ meeting with Putin as a positive and significant step forward in bilateral relations.

“Peskov compared Russian-Turkish and Russian-Greek relations in the same interview… and clearly stated that the former was more improved,” said Berktay, author of The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate and the Russian-Western Struggle.

The expert on Eastern European studies noted that Peskov, who is also known to be a close aide to Putin, specifically mentioned the Akkuyu power plant, a joint nuclear facility in southern Turkey with Russia, and that he also discussed the possibility of further defense technology cooperation between Moscow and Ankara.

“More specifically, when it comes to the S-400 (missile defense) deal between the two countries, Peskov emphasized that they are defensive systems that pose no threat to any party, and that Turkey, as an independent country, has the right to purchase any kind of weapon from any party,” he added.

“As Greeks enthusiastically put forward, and Russians, less enthusiastically affirm,” he explained, “the two nations share common religious and historical ties, which essentially began with the Byzantine Empire’s conversion of Russians to Orthodox Christianity.”

