The guilty verdict against Ghislaine Maxwell is the final nail in Prince Andrew’s coffin – his insanity knows no bounds.

In the court of public opinion, PRINCE Andrew has been found wanting.

That was made clear by the verdict against Ghislaine ­Maxwell.

He’s now known as a former close friend of both a convicted paedophile and a convicted sex trafficker.

The explicit revelations of the girls who testified against Maxwell during the trial, I believe, shocked the public.

They were also taken aback when they saw Andrew’s photos taken on his mother’s private property, particularly the one of Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein relaxing at her Balmoral estate log cabin.

One of the reasons it is so damaging to the Royal Family is that it displays an extraordinary lack of sense and judgment.

It could be the final nail in Andrew’s so-called coffin.

It’s a shame, because Andrew has two personalities.

The arrogant, royal face contrasts with the loyal, kind face.

He’s also not a cruel individual.

His idiocy is limitless.

It’s almost as if it’s linked to the old-fashioned aristocracy’s arrogance in believing they were above the law.

The Queen’s options for helping him are limited.

She can financially support him, but she can’t be seen doing so in public.

There were pictures of her riding with Andrew when this first came out, but she’s since distanced herself publicly.

In reality, he is constantly at the castle, schmoozing up to her ears.

Despite everything, Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson remains loyal to him.

I believe the Queen admires Fergie because she has kept that family together.

If Maxwell starts naming names in order to get her sentence reduced, it could be very damaging.

Andrew kept referring to Maxwell as his “friend” in the Newsnight interview, almost as if she was a get-out-of-jail card.

So her guilty verdict must have come as a surprise to him.

And it’s made worse by the fact that he’s always maintained that his friendship with her is far stronger than his friendship with Epstein.

Andrew’s future appears to be bleak.

He will be unable to attend any of his military obligations.

He won’t be able to lead any charitable organizations.

He will be unable to begin his own business.

Mud is his real name.

Maxwell and Epstein ruined his life, and Epstein is still doing so from beyond the grave.