The Hank family, one of the darlings of the 4T: they are the third contractor that has received the most money from the AMLO government

Carlos Hank González, President of Grupo Financiero Banorte, is part of the Business Advisory Council of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Companies headed by Carlos Hank Rhon and his son Carlos Hank González Has obtained 24 public contracts from the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador for 7,695 million pesos, the above is only in the period of the first quarter of 2020.

Which makes it the Third Contractor to Get More Money from the Federal Government, the above is information you obtained Process via Compranet.

According to the publication, Grupo Banorte obtained 6,885 million pesos from 23 contracts related to insurance services. In February, La Peninsular, a subsidiary of Hermes Group obtained a public works contract from the Tehuantepec Itsmo Railway (FIT) for 809.9 million pesos. Two months before, FIT awarded a contract for 100.8 million pesos to Seguros Banorte.

Meanwhile, the first place in relation to the contracts obtained in the current administration is the company of Carlos Slim Helú, with the structure Cicsa, and the consortium formed by the parastatal company China Communications Construction Company Ltd and the Portuguese Mota-Engil, one of the most favored companies in Enrique Peña Nieto’s presidential term. The companies obtained the bids for the first two sections of the Maya Train, for 18,553 million pesos and 15,538 million pesos, respectively.

Grupo Banorte obtained 6,885 million pesos from 23 contracts related to insurance services (Photo: EFE / José Méndez)

It should be noted that Carlos Hank González (namesake of his grandfather and leader of Grupo Atlacomulco), president of Grupo Financiero Banorte, is part of the Business Advisory Council de López Obrador, made up of eight businessmen.

Banorte, together with Azteca Bank Ricardo Salinas Pliego, are in charge of the distribution of resources from government social programss, through the Bienestar cards and also offered to process the credits that the federal government grants to small businesses during the current health emergency.

López Obrador described in 1996 a Carlos Hank González like the big kingpin of Mexican politics. He was known as the leader of the Atlacomulco Group. Now his heirs have managed to stay close to power in the current administration. In the six-year term of Enrique Peña Nieto They managed to expand their power in the financial, construction, energy and hotel sectors.

According to the magazine Forbes, Carlos Hank Rhon has an estimated fortune of USD 2 billion and places it in 12th place in the ranking of Mexican billionaires, to whom Banorte, Grupo Hermes, Playa Mujeres, Grupo Interacciones and Tusa Transportes belong.

Carlos Hank Rhon, father of Carlos Hank González, has a fortune of approximately 2,000 million pesos (Photo: Presidency of Mexico)

Hank González, son of Carlos Hank Rhon, inherited the political capital of his paternal grandfather and the Interactions Bank from his father, of whom he took over in 2000. From his maternal grandfather, Roberto González left him Banorte Financial Group and part of Maseca Group, of which he is now vice chairman of the Board of Directors, which is one of the largest producers of corn flour and tortillas, operates in the United States, Mexico, Central America, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

It should be noted that after the merger of Banorte with Interactions in 2018, it became the Second largest bank in Mexico in relation to loans and deposits.

