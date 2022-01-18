The ‘happiest and unhappiest’ towns in the United Kingdom have been revealed… and it all has to do with the weather.

The happiest and unhappiest towns in the United Kingdom have been revealed… and it has everything to do with the weather.

Researchers looked at which parts of the UK get the most sunlight during the winter because the warmer weather causes the hormone serotonin to be released, making you feel happier.

And, with 232 sunny hours in winter, Chichester in West Sussex is the happiest place in the UK.

Bradford, West Yorkshire, has the least amount of sunshine during the winter months, with only 110 hours of sunlight.

Two million people in the UK suffer from the “winter blues,” also known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), with two-fifths of adults reporting that dark nights make them feel more depressed.

“Seasonal affective disorder affects more than just your energy levels,” Neil Wright, a sleep expert at Beds Divans, which commissioned the study, said.

“It also has an impact on your sleep and daily activities.”

SAD patients are frequently sleepy during the day and sleep for longer periods of time at night.

“A good night’s sleep can help us regulate our emotions and keep our moods in check.”

You’re more likely to experience depression and anxiety if you don’t get enough sleep.”

According to another survey, the town of Hexham in Northumberland is the happiest place in the UK to live.

The Happy at Home Index polled over 21,000 people across the United Kingdom about their feelings about various aspects of their communities, such as friendliness and “community spirit.”

However, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), Chichester was one of the best places to live in the United Kingdom in 2018.

However, Neil suggests that there are other ways to improve your mood and combat SAD.

“A greater emphasis on self-care may be beneficial,” he added.

SAD symptoms can be delayed by getting outside, exercising regularly, eating energy-boosting foods, and socializing.

“A sudden change in bedtime can be detrimental to your mental and physical health.

If you want to go to bed earlier during the winter, we recommend adjusting your bedtime by one hour per day until you reach your desired sleep schedule.

There’s a much better chance of getting a good night’s sleep this way.

“People’s routines may be disrupted due to the change in daylight hours.”

People may start sleeping in, which can have an impact on how you function during the day as well as your sleep schedule.

“You should stick to a routine and resume getting up early, regardless of how dark it is, to stay in sync.”

This will help you stay tired at regular intervals and give you a better night’s sleep overall.”