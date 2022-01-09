The ‘hardest’ driving test center in Scotland is located in Glasgow.

Collingwood Insurance Services’ research, combined with the most recent DVLA data, revealed that the Glasgow test center had the lowest pass rate percentage.

According to Collingwood Insurance Services’ research, which was combined with the most recent data from the DVLA, the Anniesland test centre in the city’s west had the lowest pass rate in percentage terms.

According to the Daily Record, only 42% of prospective drivers passed their tests in Glasgow, compared to 83.3 percent in Ballater, Aberdeenshire.

Other Greater Glasgow test centers made the list, with the Shieldhall centre coming in third with a 45 percent pass rate.

East Kilbride came in seventh with a pass rate of 48%, and the Baillieston centre came in ninth with a pass rate of 49%.

“Booking a driving test is a daunting time for anyone with ambitions to get behind the wheel, and this data is an interesting snapshot of the differences between urban and rural driving,” Liz Laidler, head of Learner Driver Products at Collingwood Insurance Services UK Ltd, said.

“However, accidents can occur at any time and in any location on the roads, and while drivers can reduce their chances of an accident by driving carefully and considerately, having a suitable insurance product is essential to ensure that you are protected against anything that happens on the road.” “Good luck to anyone looking to pass their test soon, and remember that practice makes perfect.”

“DVSA’s priority is to help everyone through a lifetime of safe driving,” a DVSA spokesperson said. The driver testing and training regime assesses candidates’ ability to drive safely and responsibly, as well as their understanding of the theory behind safe driving.

“All candidates are evaluated to the same standard, and the outcome of their test is solely determined by their performance on the day.”

According to the findings, getting your driver’s license may be easier in Scotland, where the overall pass rate is currently at 63%.