The head coaches of the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets have tested positive for COVID-19, while the Browns’ coach has cleared protocols.

The head coaches of the Eagles and Jets have tested positive for COVID-19; the Browns’ coach has cleared protocols.

FLORHAM PARK, NJ — The Cleveland Browns’ coach has returned to the sidelines.

This weekend, the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles might be without theirs.

Kevin Stefanski, the Browns’ second-year coach, cleared COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday and returned to the team after missing Monday’s 16-14 home loss to Las Vegas, which hurt Cleveland’s playoff hopes.

Stefanski also missed the Browns’ playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last season after testing positive for marijuana.

On a Zoom call from the team’s Berea, Ohio, facility, Stefanski said, “It’s good to be back.”

“Obviously, working remotely is something that we all did a lot of last year, so it is definitely possible to work remotely, game plan remotely, run meetings remotely, and so on, but it’s nice to be back in person.”

Meanwhile, after experiencing symptoms in the morning, Robert Saleh of the Jets and Nick Sirianni of the Eagles both tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s the latest in a string of coronavirus outbreaks on the team for New York.

After learning about 45 minutes before practice that Saleh wouldn’t be able to run it, tight ends coach Ron Middleton took over as head coach.

If he no longer exhibits symptoms and tests negative, Saleh, who plans to continue running team meetings virtually, could return as early as Thursday.

Middleton will also serve as the head coach in New York’s game against Jacksonville if Saleh does not test out of the COVID-19 protocols before Sunday.

During a video call, Middleton said, “I’m not reinventing the wheel here.”

“I’m trying to keep the ship steered in the right direction,” says the captain.

After experiencing symptoms, Sirianni tested positive.

If Sirianni doesn’t clear protocols in time for Sunday’s game against the Giants, pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo will take over coaching duties.

Sirianni, who was on the sidelines for Philadelphia’s win over Washington on Tuesday night, said, “I’m feeling OK.”

“I’m starting to feel a little better, which is great.

I’ll be in every meeting the rest of the week, albeit virtually.

Those will be my tasks.

It’s just another day at the office.”

The Jets have 14 players on the COVID-19 list, including injured reserve, from their active and practice squads: wide receivers…

